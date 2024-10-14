How Top 15 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section high school football fared; Roundup (10/12/2024)
CALIFORNIA SCORES/SCHEDULES (OCT. 10-12)
How Top 15 Sac-Joaquin Section football teams fared
(Records updated as finals reported)
1. Folsom (6-1)
Final: Folsom 58, Del Oro 0
5-star junior QB Ryder Lyons threw five touchdowns by the middle of the third quarter, three to Jameson Powell and two to tight end Taniela Tupou as the top-ranked Bulldogs rolled.
2. St. Mary's (5-2)
Final: St. Mary's 48, Kimball 14
One of the best receiving tandems in the state, junior Kenneth Moore III and Osani Gayles each caught TD passes as the Rams rolled once more.
3. Rocklin (6-1)
Final: Rocklin 48, Davis 7
Derek Keeley and Matt Janowiak eached rushed for two touchdowns as the Thunder used 10 different ball carriers in the lopsided win.
4. Grant (5-3)
Final: Grant 48, West Park 7
Luke Alexander threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns and Leon Martin rushed for two scores as the visiting Pacers beat a very good and previously unbeaten West Park team handily.
5. Oak Ridge (3-4)
Final: Oak Ridge 23, Jesuit 3
Speaking of good defense, the Trojans held a high-powered Jesuit offense to a field goal and 42 yards passing. Phoenix Hester completed 12 of 18 for 166 yards and a touchdown. Top prospect Kaleb Edwards caught two TDs.
6. Granite Bay (6-1)
Final: Granite Bay 49, Whitney 10
Junior Isaiah Ene rushed 18 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns and Adam Shehaden added 117 yards rushing on just six carries and two scores as the Grizzlies rolled, scoring the final 39 points.
7. West Park (7-1)
Final: Grant 48, West Park 7
Jaden Jackson completed a TD pass to Jonah Cruz, but the Panthers managed just 96 yards of offense against a stout Grant defense.
8. Manteca (6-1)
Final: Manteca 56, Mountain House 0
Eleven different Buffaloes carried the ball including five carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns by Maava Tialavea. Four others rushed for touchdowns while junior QB Owen Gully completed 8 of 10 for 157 yards and two scores, one each to Quinn Martinez and Nate Slikker, a freshman.
9. Placer (6-1)
Idle
10. Inderkum (5-2)
Final: Inderkum 49, Bella Vista 0 S
Ricky Cole completed 13 of 19 for 260 yards and three touchdowns, two to Lono Chouteau (five catches, 120 yards). Kyle Gurganious, Denzaiah Lewis and Omarion Overby rushed for touchdowns.
11. Downey (7-0)
Final: Downey 41, Modesto 7
Carson Lamb was at it again, completed 18 of 24 for 405 yards and four touchdowns, all to different receivers though Ethan Woodmansee had nine catches for 150 yards. The Knights piled up 530 yards.
12. Rodriguez (8-0)
Final: Rodriguez 26, River City 7
Dylan Burke passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards as the visiting Mustangs remained unbeaten. Marsi Syess had 18 tackles and intercepted two passes. Three others had interceptions for Rodriguez.
13. Vanden (5-2)
Final: Vanden 21, Sacramento 14
Senior QB Kalani McLeod was everywhere, completing 28 of 38 for 319 yards and a TD, plus adding 55 yards rushing and another score as Vanden broke a two-game losing streak.
14. Twelve Bridges (7-0)
Final: Twelve Bridges 55, Nevada Union 7
The Ragin Rhinos scored more than 50 for a fifth straight week as Braeden Ward rushed 11 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. The Rhinos piled up more than 500 yards.
15. Jesuit (4-3)
Final: Oak Ridge 23, Jesuit 3
Chris Effiong Jr. and Jack Patock did combined for 127 yards rushing, but the Jesuit passing game was 5-for-18 and just 42 yards.