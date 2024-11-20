Kansas commit Darryn Peterson, Prolific Prep take down No. 1 Columbus, Cameron Boozer in Florida blockbuster
Kansas commit Darryn Peterson made a case for being the top boys basketball in the senior class on Tuesday after his Prolific Prep beat the No. 1 squad in the land.
The 6-foot-5 combo guard headed to the University of Kansas scored 33 points and added eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks as Prolific Prep defeated Columbus (Miami, Fla.) 66-54 on the campus of Florida Atlantic University.
Columbus, making its season debut, was SBLive’s preseason No. 1 team while the Crew of Napa Christian No. 11. They improved to 7-0.
Columbus is led by the Boozer brothers, Cameron and Cayden, both who have committed to Duke. Cameron, a 6-9 senior power forward, is ranked the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports behind former Prolific Prep forward AJ Dybantsa, now at Utah Prep, and ahead of No. 3 Peterson.
Considering how he dominated on Tuesday, Peterson might have elevated himself all the way to the top.
Nikola Bundalo, a 6-10 wing who along with Peterson transferred to Prolific Prep from Ohio over the summer, had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Teammate Steven Spurlock added nine points and six rebounds.
Caleb Gaskins, a recent transfer from Montverde Academy, and Cameron Booker had 15 points apiece for Columbus and Jaxon Richardson contributed 12 and 10 rebounds. Cameron Booker also had nine rebounds and Cayden Booker added seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
This was a rematch of last year's overtime thriller when Columbus came back from nine down with 1:15 left in the fourth quarter to win 81-78.
On Tuesday, Columbus jumped out early, taking a 12-point lead late in the first quarter. By halftime, the Crew had caught up at 30-30 thanks to 11 second-quarter points by Peterson.
A 3-pointer by Bundalo put Prolific Prep up 33-32 and it would never trail again. Two free throws by Spurlock gave the Crew its first double-digit lead, 56-46. Columbus would never close inside eight points.