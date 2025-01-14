Live Bruce-Mahoney basketball updates: Sacred Heart Cathedral-St. Ignatius collide at the Chase Center
SAN FRANCISCO — It just doesn't get better than this.
That's what many Bay Area high school basketball fans are saying about tonight's renewel of the Bruce-Mahoney hoop doubleheader between arch San Francisco rivals Sacred Heart Cathedral and St. Ignatius.
The best-of-five series takes into account games played in five sports: tackle football, girls volleyball, girls basketball, boys basketball and baseball. The winner of three takes possession of the trophy named after Bill Bruce (1935 St. Ignatius graduate) and Jerry Mahoney (Sacred Heart, 1944), who were killed in World War II.
With wins in football and girls volleyball, St. Ignatius already holds a 2-0 lead.
For decades the game drew more than 5,000 fans jammed into USF's War Memorial gymnasium but after the pandemic and the addition of girls volleyball and girls basketball — it used to be a best-of-3 series — the doubleheader model turned into single games at home sites.
In 2024-25, the basketball games not only return to a doubleheader format but move to the posh Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.
Tip off for the girls game Jan. 14 is 5 p.m. and the boys game is scheduled at 7 p.m.
St. Ignatius' girls are 7-5 and favored Sacred Heart Cathedral is 11. On the boys side, favored St. Ignatius is 9-3 and a very young SHC squad is 8-4.
St. Ignatius is led by a pair of third-year starting juniors Steele Labaugh and Raymond Whitley. Fifth-year coach Jason Greenfield likes his team’s depth — the Wildcats carry a 17-man roster — and experience. The Wildcats three losses were to San Ramon Valley-Danville (67-60), Lincoln-Stockton (72-61) and Inderkum (64-50), all which are state Top-25 ranked.
The Irish’s 14-man roster features two freshmen and seven sophomores, including leading scorer Kiran Tate-Day, a 5-9 sophomore guard who also leads the team in assists and steals.
“The girls are super excited for the Bruce-Mahoney game to return with both games and beyond excited to play at Chase Arena,” said St. Ignatius girls coach Maya Fok, a 1998 St. Ignatius graduate. “And it’s always a great atmosphere for the Bruce-Mahoney game. It’s super, super fun. I can still remember mine back in 1998. I can’t wait for my girls to experience this and just cheer their hearts out.”
