Broncos Sign 41-Year-Old Ex-Pro Bowl Tight End to Practice Squad

He ranks in the top 20 all-time in games played.

Patrick Andres

Marcedes Lewis is back for his 20th NFL season.
The Broncos, gunning for their first AFC West title in a decade, are bringing back a player who was active during their last one—and for many years before that.

Denver is signing tight end Marcedes Lewis to its practice squad, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on social media Wednesday morning. Lewis, 41, is the final remaining player from the 2006 draft class.

Per Schefter, Lewis would be the oldest tight end in the history of the NFL if activated and used in game action.

Lewis played collegiately for UCLA, making the All-America team in 2005 and helping the Bruins to their best record (10-2) of the 21st Century against an archaic 11-game schedule. The Jaguars drafted him 28th in '06, and he caught his first career passes from long-retired Jacksonville quarterback Byron Leftwich.

Since then, Lewis has played 12 years with the Jaguars, five with the Packers, and two most recently with the Bears. He made the Pro Bowl with Jacksonville in 2010 amid career highs in every major receiving category.

The Broncos face a brutal test in the coming weeks of two games in five days; they'll visit the Texans Sunday before heading home and playing the Raiders on Nov. 6.

