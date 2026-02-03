Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 103 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro area on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the day include some of California's top-ranked teams as Redondo Union takes on Mira Costa and Santa Margarita hosts JSerra.
Laguna Beach vs. St. Margaret's – 3:00 PM
Grove vs. Crossroads Christian – 4:30 PM
University vs. Northwood – 4:30 PM
Needles vs. Awaken Christian – 4:30 PM
Heritage vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy – 5:00 PM
Vistamar vs. Geffen Academy – 5:00 PM
Frazier Mountain vs. California City – 5:00 PM
Hamilton vs. California Lutheran – 5:00 PM
Campbell Hall vs. San Fernando Valley Academy – 6:00 PM
Irvine vs. Sage Hill – 6:00 PM
Del Sol vs. Hueneme – 6:00 PM
Laguna Blanca vs. Dunn – 6:00 PM
Santa Ana Valley vs. Century – 6:00 PM
Savanna vs. Anaheim – 6:00 PM
Los Amigos vs. Santiago (GG) – 6:00 PM
Rancho Alamitos vs. Estancia – 6:00 PM
Bolsa Grande vs. Loara – 6:00 PM
Tahquitz vs. Temescal Canyon – 6:00 PM
Rancho Cucamonga vs. Chino Hills – 6:30 PM
Etiwanda vs. Damien – 6:30 PM
Centennial/Compton vs. Western – 6:30 PM
Desert vs. Kern Valley – 6:30 PM
Silver Valley vs. Hesperia Christian – 6:30 PM
Heritage Christian vs. Bakersfield – 6:30 PM
Poly/Pasadena vs. Chadwick – 6:30 PM
Saddleback vs. Orange – 6:30 PM
Ontario vs. Chaffey – 6:30 PM
Montclair vs. Chino – 6:30 PM
Diamond Ranch vs. Don Lugo – 6:30 PM
Muir vs. Pasadena – 6:45 PM
Crescenta Valley vs. Arcadia – 6:45 PM
Glendale vs. Hoover – 6:45 PM
Burbank vs. Burroughs/Burbank – 6:45 PM
Carter vs. Eisenhower – 7:00 PM
Foshay vs. Serra – 7:00 PM
San Gorgonio vs. Rim of the World – 7:00 PM
Redlands Adventist Academy vs. Loma Linda Academy – 7:00 PM
Cobalt Institute of Math & Science Academy vs. Riverside Prep – 7:00 PM
Mayfair vs. St. Monica Prep – 7:00 PM
Villa Park vs. Sunny Hills – 7:00 PM
Compton vs. Millikan – 7:00 PM
Cabrillo/Long Beach vs. Poly/Long Beach – 7:00 PM
Big Bear vs. Academy for Academic Excellence – 7:00 PM
Notre Dame/Riverside vs. Eisenhower – 7:00 PM
Glenn vs. Artesia – 7:00 PM
Cerritos vs. Oxford Academy – 7:00 PM
Mammoth vs. Boron – 7:00 PM
Bishop Union vs. Rosamond – 7:00 PM
Redondo Union vs. Mira Costa – 7:00 PM
Encinal vs. Arroyo – 7:00 PM
San Jacinto Leadership Academy vs. Santa Rosa Academy – 7:00 PM
Trinity Classical Academy vs. Santa Clarita Christian – 7:00 PM
Desert Christian Academy vs. Temecula Prep – 7:00 PM
Beverly Hills vs. Santa Monica – 7:00 PM
Paramount vs. Norwalk – 7:00 PM
Silverado vs. Granite Hills – 7:00 PM
Cypress vs. Foothill – 7:00 PM
Nuview Bridge vs. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac – 7:00 PM
Gahr vs. La Mirada – 7:00 PM
Canyon/Anaheim vs. La Habra – 7:00 PM
Chaparral vs. Great Oak – 7:00 PM
Redlands East Valley vs. Beaumont – 7:00 PM
Vista Murrieta vs. Murrieta Valley – 7:00 PM
San Jacinto Valley Academy vs. California Military Institute – 7:00 PM
Firebaugh vs. Warren – 7:00 PM
Summit vs. Grand Terrace – 7:00 PM
Kaiser vs. Notre Dame/Riverside – 7:00 PM
Westlake vs. Oaks Christian – 7:00 PM
Murrieta Mesa vs. Temecula Valley – 7:00 PM
Bellflower vs. Gahr – 7:00 PM
Dominguez vs. Bellflower – 7:00 PM
Calabasas vs. Agoura – 7:00 PM
Simi Valley vs. Royal – 7:00 PM
Oak Park vs. Camarillo – 7:00 PM
El Modena vs. Brea Olinda – 7:00 PM
Newbury Park vs. Thousand Oaks – 7:00 PM
Troy vs. Esperanza – 7:00 PM
Yorba Linda vs. El Dorado – 7:00 PM
Monrovia vs. South Pasadena – 7:00 PM
Temple City vs. San Marino – 7:00 PM
La Canada vs. Blair – 7:00 PM
Pioneer vs. Whitney – 7:00 PM
Wilson/Long Beach vs. Jordan – 7:00 PM
Adelanto vs. Barstow – 7:00 PM
Whittier Christian vs. Valley Christian/Cerritos – 7:00 PM
North Torrance vs. Torrance – 7:00 PM
Fontana vs. Jurupa Hills – 7:00 PM
Redlands vs. Yucaipa – 7:00 PM
Arroyo Valley vs. Colton – 7:00 PM
El Segundo vs. South Torrance – 7:00 PM
San Jacinto vs. Elsinore – 7:00 PM
Cajon vs. Citrus Valley – 7:00 PM
Leuzinger vs. Inglewood – 7:00 PM
Downey vs. Lynwood – 7:00 PM
Portola vs. Woodbridge – 7:30 PM
Summit Leadership Academy vs. West Torrance – 7:30 PM
Palos Verdes vs. Peninsula – 7:30 PM
JSerra Catholic vs. Santa Margarita – 7:30 PM
Village Christian vs. Maranatha – 7:30 PM
Linfield Christian vs. Ontario Christian – 7:30 PM
Grove vs. Bethel Christian – 7:45 PM
