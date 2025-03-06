Los Angeles Rams' QB Matt Stafford donates new uniforms to California high school football team
Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matt Stafford and his wife, Kelly, have always looked to make an impact in any community they're apart of.
On Wednesday, the Super Bowl winning signal caller made a surprise donation to a nearby high school football team for the upcoming 2025 season.
Stafford surprised CIF-SS Division 13 champion Pasadena High School by announcing that they will be gifting new uniforms to the football program.
The Pasadena area was hit hard by Southern California wildfires, which killed at least 29 people. The fires forced more than 200,000 residents to evacuate from their homes, and destroyed more than 18,000 structures.
Stafford is first seen in the video captured by LA Daily News' Adam Grosbard, being announced to the program at the banquet. The Rams' quarterback then spoke about the recent wildfires that had ravaged the area and announced to the room that he and his wife would be gifting new uniforms to the Bulldogs, sparking a loud cheer all across from the players.
"I'm happy to be apart of y'alls community," Stafford said in his short speech to Pasadena's football team.
The Bulldogs won their first CIF-SS Division 13 Title since 1933 in a thrilling 21-17 victory over Gahr.
More From High School On SI
• Grant Thompson steps down as head football coach at Niceville (Florida) after six seasons
• Connor Stalions gives hot take on the current landscape of high school 7-on-7
• Brian Niedermeyer leaves Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) to accept job with NFL's Denver Broncos
• 5 teams we’d love to see on a Florida high school football version of “Hard Knocks”
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi