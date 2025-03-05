High School

Brian Niedermeyer leaves Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) to accept job with NFL's Denver Broncos

Niedermeyer was hired back in December after the 2024 Alabama high school football season

Andy Villamarzo

Tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer runs a drill during the first Vols football practice of the season Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.Volfootball0803 036 / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel,

Brian Niedermeyer never got to lead Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) out on the field as the program's head coach before receiving an opportunity at football's highest level.

The former University of Tennessee tight ends' coach stepped down as the Wildcats head coach on Wednesday and accepted a coaching position with the NFL's Denver Broncos where he's expected to be on the defensive staff, according to multiple outlets.

Down below is a statement from the school regarding Niedermeyer's departure before ever coaching a contest:

"Tuscaloosa County High School announces today that Brian Niedermeyer, Head Coach of the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats, has made the decision to step down from his position in order to accept an opportunity at a higher level.

Coach Niedermeyer was hired in December following the 2024 season. Before being promoted to head coach, he served as the Wildcats' defensive coordinator."

Niedermeyer served as the Wildcats' defensive coordinator in 2024, as Tuscaloosa County finished 1-9, yielding 390 points in 2024.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
