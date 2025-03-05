Grant Thompson steps down as head football coach at Niceville (Florida) after six seasons
In a busy off-season when it pertains to high school head coaching movement, Florida got thrown a complete spit ball on Wednesday afternoon.
Grant Thompson posted on X Wednesday afternoon that he will be stepping down as the head football coach at Niceville High School.
The move comes as a stunner after Thompson led the Eagles to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2024.
Per the Northwest Florida Daily News' Seth Stringer, there’s no extenuating circumstances surrounding Thompson’s exit as the Eagles’ lead man, though it will leave many to wonder if there’s more behind his departure.
Thompson leaves the Eagles with an overall record of 64-10 during his time at Niceville, including two Final Four appearances over the span of six seasons.
"To the Niceville Football Family,
I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Head Football Coach. These past six years have been some of the best of my life. Having the opportunity to lead this program-the same one I grew up cheering for-has been an absolute honor. Calling it a dream job doesn't even begin to
describe it. Over the last six years, we've celebrated 60+ wins, built lifelong relationships, and worked
alongside some truly incredible people. It has been a blessing to be part of this journey.
To our incredible administration and teachers: Thank you for your unwavering support. Okaloosa County is home to some of the best educational leaders in the state, and I am especially grateful to
Mr. Chambers and Mr. Marello for their mentorship throughout my time here. To my coaching staff: You are the heart of this program. Your dedication, passion, and commitment to these young men inspire me every day. There is no better group of coaches outthere, and I am forever grateful to have worked alongside you.
To my players: Thank you for this wonderful experience. Your dedication, hard work, and passion for the game have made every moment worth it. Watching you grow as athletes and as young men has been the greatest privilege of my career. To my family-Molly, Caleb, Hally, and my parents: Thank you for your endless support and sacrifice throughout this journey. I could not have done it without you.
Though my time as head coach is coming to an end, the Flyin' N will always be a part of me.
Niceville Football will forever have my heart.
Go Eagles!
Coach Grant Thompson"
More From High School On SI
• Florida high school girls flag football: No. 2 Alonso shuts down No. 1 Robinson
• Connor Stalions gives hot take on the current landscape of high school 7-on-7
• Nick Bigica returning for second stint as Golden Gate (Florida) football head coach
• 5 teams we’d love to see on a Florida high school football version of “Hard Knocks”
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi