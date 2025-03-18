Loyola boys basketball coach Damaine Powell steps down after four seasons
Loyola High boys basketball coach Damaine Powell has stepped down from the position after four seasons leading the Cubs.
Powell confirmed the news with High School on SI Monday evening.
"After 29 years straight of coaching, I just need a break," Powell added to the confirmation.
In four seasons, Powell was a combine 72-46 and never had a losing record. He won 22 games in his first year at the helm during the 2021-22 season.
Life in the Mission League is hard with powers like Harvard-Westlake, Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame operating like national programs — not to mention the great players and coaching at St. Francis, Chaminade, Crespi and Alemany.
Loyola was 10-18 in Mission League play under Powell.
Powell was hired in 2021 after coaching at St. Paul High in Santa Fe Springs where he won four league titles. Previous to that, Powell spent time as a college basketball coach at Cal State Dominguez Hills and USC as an assistant.
He also served as the head coach at Compton College.
This job will immediately be one of the most coveted high school basketball jobs in California given the athletic tradition at Loyola and the well-respected Mission League.
