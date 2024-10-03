Matchups announced for MLK Classic basketball event hosted by De La Salle Athletics
The teams and matchups for the annual MLK Classic hosted by De La Salle Athletics are set.
High School on SI is partnering with DLS Athletics to present the 27th MLK Classic. It's scheduled for Monday, January 20 in Concord (Calif.).
There are six boys games scheduled and the day will end with a girls matchup. Games will be played at De La Salle's gymnasium on campus.
“We are excited to host another edition of the MLK Classic at De La Salle High School," DLS Assistant Athletic Director and head basketball coach Marcus Schroeder said. "As always, we are proud to host the best teams in Northern California and look forward to welcoming some of the top teams out of the region - Sunnyslope from Arizona, Riverside Poly and St. Joseph from Santa Maria. It will be another exciting day of basketball featuring some of the high school’s best players in the country.”
The day-long event tips off at 9 a.m. with San Ramon Valley against Bishop O'Dowd and ends with Salesian facing Carondelet at 7 p.m. in the girls game. Carondelet High School - an all girls school - is across the street from the DLS campus.
Host De La Salle will square off with Sunnyslope of Arizona in a 4 p.m. matchup.
The Spartans, who finished 25-6 overall last season, is led by senior guard Alec Blair. Blair is the No. 6 ranked player in California for the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports.
Sunnyslope, which finished 20-8 last season, features 6-foot-10 sophomore center Darious Wabbington.
In one of the top matchups of the day, Modesto Christian faces St. Joseph of Santa Maria at 2:30 p.m. The Knights are led by senior forward Tounde Yessoufou, who is ranked the No. 17 recruit in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Yessoufou committed to Baylor on Tuesday.
