Mater Dei football rolling as Dash Beierly settles into QB1 role with high expectations
Dash Beierly plays for the defending national champion Mater Dei Monarchs, but he’s not a national champion. That's not being harsh. That's the truth.
He transferred from Chaparral High in Temecula where he threw for 1,966 yards and 17 touchdowns with a 62% completion percentage in 10 games as a junior.
"To be in this position, at (Mater Dei), is a blessing," said Beierly, a senior commited to Washington.
He replaced Elijah Brown, who was the Mater Dei starter for four seasons and has since moved on to play at Stanford. Last year, Mater Dei was crowned the mythical national champions by various outlets after taking down St. John Bosco and San Mateo Serra to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and CIF State Open Division titles, respectively.
In what seemed like the blink of an eye, Beierly went from eyeing a Big VIII League title to QB1 for the No. 1-ranked high school football team in America. But Beierly knows donning the red and white jersey doesn't retroactively grant him all the accolades the program has claimed before him.
"When I first got to Mater Dei, I knew I had to earn the respect from the guys in the locker room," Beierly said. "Slowly but surely, I think I've done that. I feel like the guys are starting to rally behind me."
Beierly has certainly earned his keep, and then some.
The Monarchs are 3-0, including a convincing 31-15 win over Bishop Gorman, which was ranked No. 2 in the country when they faced off September 9. Beierly threw for 99 yards on 13 of 15 passing and a touchdown. The numbers aren't eye-popping, but what stands out is his mature game. Not trying to do too much.
Beierly has thrown five touchdowns and has yet to commit a turnover this season with a QB rating this season of 113.5.
MORE: 5 takeaways from Mater Dei's win over Bishop Gorman
He's also an underrated runner, amassed rush totals of 51, 49 and 49 yards in the three games, respectively.
Beierly isn't the only new guy in the program with heavy responsibility. New coach Raul Lara has all eyes on him, too.
"We're in the same boat, him and I, being two new guys coming in," Lara said. "It's not something we talk about because we're so focused on football. But we certainly have that in common."
Beierly has a number of gifted weapons at his disposal, like wideouts Marcus Harris (Oklahoma commit), Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State) and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt; sophomore tight end Mark Bowman; and running back Jordon Davison (Oregon). But Beierly's biggest asset is when he's on the sideline and the Mater Dei defense is on the field.
"If we don't score on offense, I'm not worried," Beierly said. "I know we're getting the ball back pretty quick. The defense is unreal. Part of me coming here, is getting the opportunity to practice against the defense every day. It forces me to make quicker decisions and makes me better."
MORE: Mater Dei coach Raul Lara says he applied for the job twice
Names like John Huarte (first Mater Dei QB to win the Heisman Trophy, 1964), Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley, JT Daniels, Bryce Young and, most recently, Brown were once under center at Mater Dei. It's a star-studded list. Suggesting Beierly should be on it would be hyperbole on sheer talent alone.
But ... if we take a look at what's possible for this Mater Dei team, like a national championship, Beierly could at least thrust himself into the atmosphere of Monarch QBs before him.
Mater Dei will host St. Frances Academy of Maryland on Friday before beginning Trinity League play at Santa Margarita on October 4, followed by games at Servite (Oct. 11) and JSerra (Oct. 18). Then the Monarchs host St. John Bosco (Oct. 25) and Orange Lutheran (Nov. 1) to finish the regular season.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: