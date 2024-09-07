5 takeaways from Mater Dei's win over Bishop Gorman
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA - Mater Dei had just finished their traditional hut drill in front of its home crowd after beating Bishop Gorman 31-15 Friday night on national television.
There was a spattering of reporters, recruiting analysts and pundits alike on the field talking shop about what had just transpired. The theme: dominance by the Monarchs, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Some even said the game was boring. There were no big plays. No fireworks, really. Mater Dei's defense sacked Bishop Gorman six times, intercepted the Gaels once, and held the No. 2-ranked team in the country to less than 200 total yards and 11 first downs.
If there's one thing most didn't expect from the much-anticipated game, it was a lopsided outcome. Mater Dei led 31-7 before Gorman scored a moot touchdown with a minute remaining.
Here are five takeaways from the game.
FIVE TAKEAWAYS
1. Can anyone beat Mater Dei?
That's the initial question most were asking themselves after the Monarchs rolled Bishop Gorman. The Gaels had a hard time moving the ball against Mater Dei's defense. Alabama commit Abduall Sanders had two sacks. Oregon-bound edge rusher Nasir Wyatt was in the backfield all night and had a sack.
Mater Dei has only lost eight times since 2015. Six of those losses have come at the hands of St. John Bosco. The last team to beat the Monarchs not named St. John Bosco was JSerra and Corona Centennial, in 2015. Since 2016, Mater Dei's six losses have all come to the Braves.
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco is set for October 25 in Santa Ana.
2. 5-star WR Derek Meadows shut down
Bishop Gorman's top player is 5-star recruit Derek Meadows, a wide receiver committed to LSU. He was held to just one catch for nine yards.
Mater Dei defensive backs Chuck McDonald, an Alabama commit, and Daryus Dixson, Penn State commit, were elite in covering Meadows.
Of course, pressure from the Mater Dei defensive front helped, but Meadows wasn't even able to create separation on short, quick routes underneath.
3. Tomuhini Topui emerging as nation's top disruptor
The key to Mater Dei's defensive attack is the big fella up front in Tomuhini Topui, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound junior with offers to USC, Texas, Oregon, Michigan, Auburn, Arizona and Florida.
In his first two games, Topui has commanded a double team from opposing offensive lines. Despite the focus to stop him, Topui is constantly in the backfield disrupting. He had a sack on Friday night against Gorman and helped to keep the Gaels to less than 90 yards rushing.
4. Chris Henry Jr. injured
Mater Dei's 5-star recruit, Chris Henry Jr., a 2026 commit to Ohio State was helped off the field late in the third quarter after getting tangled up with a Bishop Gorman corner after the whistle.
Henry was later seen walking on his own power - with a slight limp - after the game and is expected to be back on the field in the next week or two.
The awkward takedown resulted in a hyperextension of his knee, according sources.
5. Mater Dei needs to clean up the penalties
If there's a weakness in Mater Dei's game, it's the on-field discipline. The Monarchs tallied more than 100 yards in penalties in Friday night's victory.
Nasir Wyatt is good for one or two personal foul penalties a game due to late hits on the opposing QB or unnecessary roughness.
"I tell the guys that nobody can play with us if we clean that up," Mater Dei coach Raul Lara said.
