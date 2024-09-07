Mater Dei football takes down Bishop Gorman in showdown of top-ranked teams (photos)
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA - Ashton Beierly and Jordon Davison accounted for three touchdowns to lead Mater Dei over visiting Bishop Gorman 31-15 on Friday night at the Santa Ana Bowl.
It was a showdown of the top two teams in the country in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national football rankings. The Gaels had their 27-game winning streak snapped.
Davison, an Oregon commit, scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter for Mater Dei's first touchdown and he added a 23-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Beierly, a Washington commit, was 13 of 15 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown, to go along with 61 yards rushing. Chris Henry Jr. caught the TD pass, a 12-yard snag that gave Mater Dei a 14-0 lead with 2:59 left in the first quarter.
View photos by photographer Heston Quan on assignment for SBLive: