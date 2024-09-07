High School

Mater Dei football takes down Bishop Gorman in showdown of top-ranked teams (photos)

Ashton Beierly was nearly perfect and Jordon Davison scored 2 TDs to lead the No. 1 Monarchs over the No. 2 Gaels; check out SBLive's exclusive photos from the game

Todd Shurtleff

Mater Dei quarterback Ashton Beierly carries during Friday night's win over Bishop Gorman at the Santa Ana Bowl.
Mater Dei quarterback Ashton Beierly carries during Friday night's win over Bishop Gorman at the Santa Ana Bowl. / Photo by Heston Quan

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA - Ashton Beierly and Jordon Davison accounted for three touchdowns to lead Mater Dei over visiting Bishop Gorman 31-15 on Friday night at the Santa Ana Bowl.

It was a showdown of the top two teams in the country in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national football rankings. The Gaels had their 27-game winning streak snapped.

Davison, an Oregon commit, scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter for Mater Dei's first touchdown and he added a 23-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Beierly, a Washington commit, was 13 of 15 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown, to go along with 61 yards rushing. Chris Henry Jr. caught the TD pass, a 12-yard snag that gave Mater Dei a 14-0 lead with 2:59 left in the first quarter.

View photos by photographer Heston Quan on assignment for SBLive:

First-year Mater Dei head coach Raul Lara steps off the bus after his team's arrival Friday at the Santa Ana Bowl. / Photo by Heston Quan
Mater Dei players arrive for Friday's showdown at the Santa Ana Bowl. / Photo by Heston Quan
Bishop Gorman players arrive at the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday. / Photo by Heston Quan
Mater Dei senior defensive lineman Semi Taulanga lets out pregame emotions. / Photo by Heston Quan
Mater Dei quarterback Ashton Beierly carries. / Photo by Heston Quan
Bishop Gorman defensive tackle James Carrington (left) celebrates after sacking Mater Dei quarterback Ashton Beierly. / Photo by Heston Quan
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar attempts to elude two Mater Dei defenders. / Photo by Heston Quan
Mater Dei quarterback Ashton Beierly drops back to pass. / Photo by Heston Quan
Mater Dei defensive back CJ Lavender Jr. attempts to elude a Bishop Gorman player after making an interception. / Photo by Heston Quan
