Mater Dei football set for 9-game schedule despite offering 'financial assistance'
Nobody wants to play Mater Dei?
In mid-June, new Mater Dei football coach Raul Lara was fearful that the defending CIF Southern Section Division 1 and CIF State Open Division champions were only going to play nine games this upcoming season, but he was hopeful the Monarchs would find a tenth game to fill the 2024 fall slate.
"I don't think it will come to that," he said on June 19. "I'm confident we'll get a game. But in all my years of coaching, I've never played a nine-game schedule because we couldn't find a 10th."
As of July 30 - it's official - Lara will embark on something new after 30-plus years of coaching. The Monarchs will play just nine of their allotted 10 regular-season games despite offering 'financial assistance' to any team far and wide willing to travel to Santa Ana.
"I've never been in this situation," Lara said. "I got hired late, and that impacted things. Many teams locally didn't want to play us, but the bigger problem was availability. We reached out to out-of-area and out-of-state programs and couldn't get a game."
Lara was named the new head coach to take over Frank McManus on April 25, which is much later than most new high school football hires. In most cases, schools will announce a new coach in December. McManus was dismissed after one season on April 12.
"Nine games it is," Lara added. "I never had this issue at Long Beach Poly, we'd always want to play big programs. I guess that's changed."
Lara, won five CIF titles at Long Beach Poly, spanning from 2004 to 2012. All were in the highest division. He also made stops at Warren High and St. Anthony before landing in Santa Ana.
Mater Dei will now have two byes. August 30 after playing Corona Centennial on Aug. 22. Then another bye before Trinity League play on Sept. 27 after games against Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (Sept. 6), at Hawaii Kahuku (Sept. 14) and Baltimore St. Frances Academy (Sept. 20).
- HSFB TV SCHEDULE, WEEKS 0-4
- TOP QBs TO WATCH
- TOP DBs TO WATCH
- TOP WRs to WATCH
- TOP RBs TO WATCH
- TOP OLs TO WATCH
Mater Dei isn't the only powerhouse program in Southern California that had issues filling a full schedule this fall. Four-time defending LA City Section Open Division champion Birmingham has just eight games on its schedule.
"Nobody wants to play us," Birmingham coach Jim Rose said. "If this scenario played out last year, I'd play Mater Dei, but I have the youngest team in America this season."
Birmingham had its star running back Ronnell Hewitt transfer to Westlake High and quarterback Kingston Tisdell has left to Inglewood High. Rose plans to start14-year-old freshman Daniel KaKooza at quarterback this season.
MONARCHS' 2024 SCHEDULE
(*denotes Trinity League | home games)
Aug. 23: vs. Corona Centennial
Aug. 30: BYE
Sept. 6: vs. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman
Sept. 14: at Hawaii Kahuku
Sept. 20: vs. Baltimore St. Frances Academy
Sept. 27: BYE
Oct. 4: vs. Santa Margarita*
Oct. 11: at Servite*
Oct. 18: at JSerra*
Oct. 25: vs. St. John Bosco*
Nov. 1: vs. Orange Lutheran*