High School

Mater Dei's Jordon Davison one of the top runnings backs in California and the nation (photos)

Oregon-bound Jordon Davison looks to guide the Monarchs to a second consecutive national title

Todd Shurtleff

Mater Dei (Calif.) senior Jordon Davison is one of the top running backs in the nation
Mater Dei (Calif.) senior Jordon Davison is one of the top running backs in the nation / Photo: Heston Quan

Oregon-bound and Mater Dei (Calif.) senior running back Jordon Davison is among the top backs in California as well as the nation entering the 2024 high school football season.

According to 247Sports, Davison is the No. 13-ranked running back recruit in the Class of 2025.

SBLive's Tarek Fattal has Davison ranked as the top running back in Southern California this season.

Davison rushed for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns on 101 carries while splitting time in the backfield last season. In three seasons at Mater Dei, Davison has scored 31 rushing touchdowns and has another on a scoring reception.

Mater Dei was crowned the 2023 SBLive/SI national champion following a 13-1 season in which it won the CIF State Open Division title.

View photos of Davison in action from last season as well as from a 2023 preseason photo shoot.

Photo
Mater Dei's Jordon Davison from 2023 preseason photo. / Photo: Heston Quan
Photo
Jordon Davison carries against visiting Kahuku (Hawaii). / Photo: Heston Quan
Photo
Jordon Davison takes a handoff against host St. Francis Academy in Maryland. / Photo: John Bowers
Photo
Jordon Davison from 2023 preseason photo shoot. / Photo: Heston Quan
Photo
Jordon Davison against St. Francis Academy in Maryland. / Photo: John Bowers
Photo
Jordon Davison scores a touchdown against St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Photo: Heston Quan
Photo
Jordon Davison from 2023 preseason photo shoot. / Photo: Heston Quan
Photo
Jordon Davidson (right) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Nathaniel Frazier during the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship game. / Photo: Heston Quan
Published
Todd Shurtleff

TODD SHURTLEFF

Home/California