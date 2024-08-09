Mater Dei's Jordon Davison one of the top runnings backs in California and the nation (photos)
Oregon-bound and Mater Dei (Calif.) senior running back Jordon Davison is among the top backs in California as well as the nation entering the 2024 high school football season.
According to 247Sports, Davison is the No. 13-ranked running back recruit in the Class of 2025.
SBLive's Tarek Fattal has Davison ranked as the top running back in Southern California this season.
Davison rushed for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns on 101 carries while splitting time in the backfield last season. In three seasons at Mater Dei, Davison has scored 31 rushing touchdowns and has another on a scoring reception.
Mater Dei was crowned the 2023 SBLive/SI national champion following a 13-1 season in which it won the CIF State Open Division title.
View photos of Davison in action from last season as well as from a 2023 preseason photo shoot.