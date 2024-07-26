California high school football: Top running backs in CIF Southern Section
Southern California is a hotbed when it comes to high school football talent, especially when it comes to tailbacks.
Recent names to dominate Friday nights in the Southland include Oaks Christian's Zach Charbonnet, Eastside's Josh Kelley and San Bernardino's Alexander Mattison. All playing on Sundays now.
SBLive will be previewing the upcoming high school football season in the Southern and City Section by breaking down top players by position, pre-season rankings, and other hot-topic storylines ahead of Week 0, which is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 (Thursday-Friday).
This is a look at the top running backs to watch in the CIF Southern Section this fall, plus a few more.
1. Jordon Davison, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oregon)
Davison ran for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns on 101 carries last season while splitting time in the backfield with Nate Frazier and Ajon Bryant.
2. Karson Cox, Oak Hills, Sr. (UCLA)
Cox committed to UCLA over Oklahoma State, SMU and Arizona - among a bevy of others. He rushed for 1,349 yards and 19 TDs as a junior. Cox is a traditional football player that can do it all: run, catch and tackle - played defense last season, too.
3. Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian, Jr.
Oaks Christian coach Charlie Collins compared Deshonne Redeaux to Napoleon Kaufman last season. As of now, Redeaux is the No. 1-ranked tailback in California, according to 247Sports. He holds offers to Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas.
4. Brian Bonner, Valencia, Jr.
Valencia coach Larry Muir has another top prospect to lead the Vikings the next two seasons. The 6-foot, 185-pound tailback holds offers from Arizona, Auburn and Georgia. As a sophomore he ran for 499 yard and three scores, but expect that number to grow this fall.
5. Anthony League, Millikan, Sr. (Cal)
Big, physical back at 6-foot, 200 pounds. League ran for 995 yards and 13 scores at Los Alamitos last season. League has transferred and will play at Millikan in 2024.
6. Dane Dunn, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
Dunn is one of the most impressive backs in SoCal because of what he can accomplish at his size, just 5-foot-9, 175 pounds. Despite his smaller stature, Dunn always finds more yardage and has been a stable force for Sierra Canyon the last two seasons.
7. Sean Morris, Loyola, Jr.
Morris rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore and scored 10 touchdowns. The Cubs have moved up from the Angelus League to the Mission League and will look to Morris for stability in the gauntlet that is the Mission League schedule in October and November. Morris has offers to Washington, SMU and Arizona.
8. Quaid Carr, Servite, Sr. (San Diego State)
Carr ran for 1,200 yards and scored 17 touchdowns for the Friars last season. Listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Carr is terrific in the open field. After a much-improved 2023 campaign under new coach Chris Reinert, more continuity rolling into season two will make Servite a dangerous team with Carr in the backfield.
9. Victor Santino, Inglewood, Jr.
Santino is capable of making defenders miss with ease. He runs and catches the ball at an exceptional level. He rushed for mor than 1,000 yards and hit paydirt 10 times in 2023. Santino has offers to Miami, Colorado and Michigan State.
10. Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure, Sr.
Glover is on the way-too-early shortlist for Player of the Year in Ventura County. He ran for 1,189 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023, helping the Seraphs win a CIF-SS Division 3 title and get to the CIF State Division 1-A title game.
A FEW MORE RBs
Caleb Bey Jr., St. John Bosco, So.
Steve Chavez, Orange Lutheran, Sr. (San Jose State)
Luke Deperno, West Ranch, Sr.
Eimesse Essis, Tustin, Jr.
Julius Gillick, Edison, Sr.
Brice Hawkins, Simi Valley, Sr.
Benjamin Harris, Long Beach Poly, So.
Camron Harris-Willcot, Gardena Serra, Sr.
Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley, Sr.
Hinesward Lilomaiava, Mission Viejo, Sr.
Malachi Roby, Corona Centennial, Jr.
Trevor Schneider, Norco, So.
Jojo Solis, Aquinas, Sr.
Addison Stirling, Brentwood, Sr.
Kelton Strickland, Warren, So.
Keanu Tauvao, Northview, Sr.
Kurelle Thomas, Murrieta Valley, Sr.
Sincere Tolbert, Ramona, Sr.
Jayce Venable, Chaparral, Sr.
Da’lon Williams, Hesperia, Jr.
Elijah Wilson, Santa Monica, So.