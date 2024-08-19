Mater Dei vs. Centennial football: How to watch & get live score updates (8/22/2024)
The 2024 California high school football season is finally here and it starts with a good one as Mater Dei hosts Centennial on Thursday in a battle between nationally-ranked teams.
The Monarchs begin the season ranked No. 1 in both the SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings and the Top 25 CIF Southern Section preseason rankings, but the Huskies are not far behind sitting at No. 8 in the nation and No. 2 in the Southern Section.
How to watch Mater Dei vs. Centennial football
What: Two of the top teams in the nation clash as top-ranked Mater Dei hosts No. 8 Centennial to kick off the 2024 California high school football season.
Where: Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, California
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, August 22
Mater Dei Monarchs
The reigning Power 25 national champions are back and looking to make it two in a row, but they will have to try to defend their title with first-year head coach Raul Lara now at the helm.
As usual, the Monarchs are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.
Alabama commit Chuck McDonald and Penn State-bound Daryus Dixson anchor the defense, while Oregon running back commit Jordon Davison and junior wideout Chris Henry Jr. provide a pair of offensive weapons that will be hard for any team to stop.
Centennial Huskies
Led by 5-star QB Husan Longstreet, the Huskies come into this season with plenty of hype after narrowly missing out on a chance to play for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship last season.
Longstreet is the No. 28 ranked 2025 recruit by 247sports, and the Texas A&M commit will look to improve on a stellar junior campaign that saw him throw for more than 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
With several returning Division I commits on the offensive line and a number of standout wideouts for Longstreet to choose from, there is a very real chance we could see Centennial playing for the Division 1 CIF Southern Section title come November.
