National high school baseball top 25 rankings (04/06/2025)
With most states now at least a couple of weeks into their respective baseball seasons, we are starting to get a better view of everyone's programs and how they stack up.
Our top 11 programs all performed very well this week, suffering only one loss combined between the group. That group remains unchanged this week, but we do have a huge change at No. 12 as Houston Memorial jumps from No. 25 to No. 12 as the Mustangs continue battering opponents this season. Collierville (Tenn.) also made a jump this week, as did Blessed Trinity (Ga.) and Vianney (Mo.).
Two teams, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) and Orange Lutheran (Calif.) both fell out of the rankings after rough weeks, while La Mirada (Calif.) and Edmond North (Okla.) made their debut.
These rankings are likely to see another shakeup next week, as several of these teams are likely to cross paths at the prestigious USA Baseball National High School Invitational held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. April 9-12.
National high school baseball top 25
April 6, 2025
1. Corona (Corona, Calif.)
Current record: 13-0
Previous ranking: 1
Winning two games by a combined scored of 43-0 certainly didn't hurt the Panthers' chances of remaining at No. 1. They had two lopsided affairs against King last week, winning Game 1 22-0 before taking the rubbermatch 21-0. They'll set their sights on the USA Baseball National Invitational this week.
2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Current record: 19-1
Previous ranking: 2
Just about everything is clicking for the Ascenders. They had two tough opponents last week and stymied them both with good pitching, solid defense and a barrage of offense. On Thursday they defeated Tampa Jesuit 7-2, then bounced back on Saturday with an 11-1 win over Doral Academy. They'll take on Blessed Trinity and Miami Christian this week.
3. Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, Calif.)
Current record: 12-1
Previous ranking: 3
Timely hitting and a timely schedule contributed to the Oilers sweeping a three-game set against a good Corona del Mar team on a bad losing skid, beating them 4-2, 4-3 and 2-0. They'll remain No. 3 for at least another week.
4. Etowah (Woodstock, Ga.)
Current record: 22-2
Previous ranking: 4
Playing three baseball games in two days, the Eagles smacked Stony Brook 18-9 and blanked Newton 9-0 before seemingly running out of gas against a talented Houston County squad to end the week. The Eagles lost that game 5-1, just their second loss of the season, after Houston County pitcher Max Willhide pitched a complete game two-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk. They'll look to get back on track with three games against Cherokee this week.
5. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Current record: 18-3
Previous ranking: 5
Three more conquests for the Conquerors last week, as they beat Lowndes 7-4, Oakleaf 4-3 and Clay 8-6. They've now won seven straight and nine of their last 10 games with a trip to the USA Baseball National High School Invitational on tap for this week.
6. Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
Current record: 10-0
Previous ranking: 6
It was another week of smooth sailing for the Vikings, as they plundered three more wins for their crew. They swiped a pair of wins against Emerald Ridge, beating them 4-0 and 7-5, and smacked Bonney Lake 9-1. The Vikings are a dangerous squad who has been getting it done on the mound and at the plate this season. They'll play Sumner twice this week before a trek to Spanaway Lake on Friday.
7. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Current record: 3-0
Previous ranking: 7
Still fighting the cold up in Ohio, the Crusaders have settled in just fine with their hot bats. They scored a pair of wins last week, blanking Ryle 10-0 on Tuesday before smacking St. Xavier 15-3 on Wednesday. They were also scheduled to kick off the Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase against Mason at th University of Cincinnati on Saturday, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather and is expected to be made up at a later date. Moeller has three games at home this week against La Salle, Elder, and Cincinnati Hills Christian.
8. Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.)
Current record: 20-2
Previous ranking: 8
Michael Ossenfort, Bennett Gary and Gio Rojas each hit a solo homer and Rojas doubled home two runs in the top of the 7th as Stoneman Douglas survived St. Thomas Aquinas 5-2 on Tuesday. The rest of the week was more of a breeze, as the Eagles shut down Fort Lauderdale 11-0 and Monsignor Pace 9-0. They have a big week ahead with games against Neumann and Doral Academy.
9. Tomball (Tomball, Texas)
Current record: 18-4-1
Previous ranking: 9
It was more of the Karson Reeder show for Tomball last week, as the two-way prospect did a bit of it all for the Cougars in a pair of wins. Reeder collected three hits, including a two-run home run, and three RBI in a 14-2 win against Klein Oak on Tuesday. Drawing the start on the mound Friday against Tomball Memorial, Reeder notched a complete game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks while also adding two hits, including a double, and an RBI at the plate in a 3-0 win.
10. South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.)
Current record: 19-3
Previous ranking: 10
Seahawks like a good breeze, and that's just what South Walton did last week - breezed right past four opponents. The Seahawks squawked Holmes County 8-1, Chiles 11-4, Pensacola Catholic 4-0 and Gulf Breeze (there's that word again) 6-1. They'll square off with Niceville, Mosley and Crestview this week.
11. Live Oak (Watson, La.)
Current record: 24-4
Previous ranking: 11
Strong pitching led the way for the Eagles last week, as they beat St. Amant in a pair of games, 3-1 and 4-1. Zant Gurney started Tuesday's 3-1 victory and picked up the win after scattering one run on six hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Rezin Lindsay struck out a batter in the seventh to pick up the save. Sawyer Pruitt took the start on Thursday against the Gators and was even better as he picked up the win after surrendering one hit across six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. Jace Griffin picked up the save for Live Oak. The Eagles take on Opelousas Catholic on Tuesday before starting action in the Dutchtown Varsity Tournament on Thursday.
12. Memorial (Houston, Texas)
Current record: 23-1
Previous ranking: 25
Riding a 14-game winning streak, the Mustangs certainly have our attention. They swept Cypress Creek in a three-game series 7-1, 6-0 and 10-0. They get a big bump in our rankings as their consistent strong play and strong pitching makes them a serious threat to anyone.
13. Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge, La.)
Current record: 26-4
Previous ranking: 13
A 4-0 week has the Bears riding a nine-game winning streak as they enter this week's games against Woodlawn-B.R. and Zachary. Last week they beat up on St. Martin's Episcopal 9-2, University Lab 12-8, St. Michael 9-0 and Woodlawn-B.R. 18-3. They'll take on Woodlawn again on Tuesday before games with Zachary on Thursday and Saturday.
14. Doral Academy (Doral, Fla.)
Current record: 18-4-1
Previous ranking: 14
Of their four losses, two have come in the last three games to No. 2 IMG Academy, so it's hard to knock the Firebirds too much for going 1-1 this week. They began the week in grand fashion, thumping Downtown Doral 18-0 on Tuesday. After losing to IMG Academy 15-3 on March 27, they squared off with the Ascenders again on Saturday and lost 11-1. The schedule will be tough again next week with games against Archbishop Carroll and No. 8 Stoneman Douglas.
15. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.)
Current record: 22-2
Previous ranking: 18
A three-game sweep over Atlanta's Westminster last week extended the Titans' winning streak to 19 games as they continue to climb our rankings. They beat the Wildcats 8-0, 10-0 and 7-2 last week. They'll have their new ranking put to the test this week with big games in Florida this week against Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) on Tuesday and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Wednesday before taking on Newberry on Friday.
16. Valley Christian (San Jose, Calif.)
Current record: 10-4
Previous ranking: 16
Going 2-1 last week, the Warriors lost a 5-4 game to a very good Junipero Serra squad on Tuesday, but bounced back to thump that same Junipero Serra squad 10-4 on Friday before doing the same against Archbishop Mitty 10-1 on Saturday. They'll play Archbishop Mitty and Archbishop Riordan this week.
17. Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.)
Current record: 21-1
Previous ranking: 21
Weather played a factor in wiping out a couple of games last week, but the Dragons still managed to pick up wins against Bartlett 7-0 and 7-2 and a nail-biting 1-0 victory over Lausanne Collegiate. They'll be busy this week taking on some of the country's top teams at the USA Baseball National High School Invitational.
18. Vianney (Kirkwood, Mo.)
Current record: 9-0
Previous ranking; 22
A weather postponement on Saturday meant the Golden Griffins only got two games in last week, but they were both dominant wins. They beat St. Pius X and Parkway Central by matching 9-0 scores. Loaded with pitching, the Golden Griffins allowed only two hits all week without using either of their top two starters (Texas commit Jadyn Furgason and Mizzou commit JD Dohrmann). Against St. Pius X, Ben Thierauf, Sam Fisher and Noah Steffan combined on a two-hitter, while Evan Ozbun and Robert Thomas combined to no-hit Parkway Central.
19. Barbe (Lake Charles, La.)
Current record: 26-4
Previous ranking: 20
Riding a 20-game winning streak, the Buccaneers picked up a pair of wins over Sulfur last week, 3-0 and 5-1. They'll play four times this week with games against Southside on Tuesday and Thursday and a doubleheader against Grace Christian on Friday.
20. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
Current record: 19-5-1
Previous ranking: 17
It was an up-and-down week for the Dragons as they went 2-1. After a 3-2 win against Eaton on Tuesday, the Dragons got blown out 9-1 by that same Eaton team on Friday before bouncing back with a 10-3 blowout over Northwest on Saturday. They'll take on Northwest again on Tuesday before games with Bell on Friday and Saturday.
21. Basic (Henderson, Nev.)
Current record: 11-4
Previous ranking: 19
It was a relatively easy week for the Wolves. They only had one game on the schedule, and they didn't have much trouble dispatching Arbor View in a 7-1 win on Friday. They'll double their workload with two games this week against Spring Valley (Tuesday and Thursday).
22. Cavalry Christian (Clearwater, Fla.)
Current record: 20-3
Previous ranking: 23
In their first week on these rankings, the Warriors went 2-1 with a 7-0 win over Lakewood and a 4-1 win over Bishop McLaughlin Catholic before losing a 4-3 game to a good East Lake squad. They'll play Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday and Tampa Catholic on Thursday.
23. T.C. Roberson (Asheville, N.C.)
Current record: 13-3
Previous ranking: 24
Two blowout wins over Erwin helped the Rams erase a pair of losses from the previous week. They won Monday's game 11-0 in five innings and took Thursday's showdown 10-0 thanks to a no-hitter by southpaw Micah Simpson, who picked up his sixth win of the season while striking out 10 in five innings. They'll try to keep building on that momentum with a game against Tuscola on Wednesday.
24. La Mirada (La Mirada, Calif.)
Current record: 14-2
Previous ranking: NR
The Matadors have been knocking on the door of these rankings for a couple of weeks now. Their only two losses this year are to No. 1 Corona, but they also have a win over No. 3 Huntington Beach. Last week they beat Downey three times 4-3, 11-1 and 17-6 and Warren 8-3.
25. Edmond Memorial (Edmond, Okla.)
Current record: 15-1
Previous ranking: NR
A 4-0 week has the Bulldogs on a five-game winning streak. Last week they beat Edmond North twice, 9-6 and 2-0, Union 4-3 and Stillwater 9-5. Two more games on their schedule were hampered by inclement weather. They'll have another busy week with two games against Yukon and single games with Charles Page and Edmond Santa Fe.
Just missed the cut: Brother Rice (Chicago, Ill.); St. John's (Washington, D.C.); The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas); Fayetteville (Fayetteville, Ark.); Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, Fla.)
