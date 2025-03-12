NBA sons Alijah Arenas, Bryce James add buzz to California state championships
The storyline writes itself: NBA sons playing in an NBA arena for the last time in their high school basketball career.
Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James and Chatsworth’s Alijah Arenas — sons of LeBron James and Gilbert Arenas — will play on Friday and Saturday, respectively, at the California CIF State championships at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to culminate their senior seasons.
One last game to go out on top.
Sierra Canyon will face Stockton Lincoln in the CIF State Division I final on Friday at 8 p.m. and Chatsworth is set to play Sacramento Jesuit in the CIF State Division II final on Saturday at 4 p.m.
DIFFERENT ROLES
James (an Arizona commit) and Arenas (a 2025 McDonald’s All-American and USC commit) play very different roles on their respective teams.
Sierra Canyon defeated Redondo Union in the regional final Tuesday, 74-68, thanks to great play from Gavin Hightower (25 points), Maxi Adams (22 points) and Bryce Cofield (14 points). Bryce James had just three points in the victory.
Chatsworth defeated Bakersfield Christian in its regional final matchup at home led by Arenas’ 23 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four blocks. Arenas, a 2025 is averaging 30 points per game this season.
STATE FINAL HISTORY FOR JAMES, ARENAS
Sierra Canyon has never won a CIF State title during the ’James Era’ from when Bronny James was a freshman to Bryce James’ senior season — 2019-20 to 2024-25. In 2020, the Trailblazers won an Open Division regional final but the pandemic stopped the team from competing for a CIF State title.
Since then, Sierra Canyon has been in three more regional finals (‘22, ‘23, ‘25) — with the only win coming Tuesday night. Bryce James could end the James Era with a CIF State title crown.
For Arenas, its all about getting back to the game he lost last March. Despite a record 44 points (17 of 32 shooting) in last year’s CIF State Division IV final, Chatsworth lost to Monterey Trail 74-66.
The Chancellors are back in the CIF State final, but two divisions higher after reaching the LA City Section Open Division final where they fell short to Westchester and Tajh Ariza a couple weeks ago.
Sierra Canyon will play in the program’s fourth CIF State final. Chatsworth will play in the program’s second state championship.
