Southern California boys basketball CIF State regional final scores, stats: Roosevelt, Sierra Canyon punch tickets
Every team playing Tuesday night had one of two conversations regarding its future plans. You're either booking travel and hotels — or — thinking about what the off-season spring schedule will look like.
Win, you're headed to Sacramento for the CIF State finals. Lose, the season is over.
The CIF State SoCal regional finals were played Tuesday night, here are the scores and notable stats from each game.
SOCAL REGIONAL FINAL SCORES & STATS
OPEN - Roosevelt 79, Notre Dame 76: McDonald's All-American Brayden Burries had 37 points to anchor the Mustangs' first-ever trip to a CIF State Open Division final.
Issac Williams had 21 points and Myles Walker tallied 10 points and 10 assists. Notre Dame's Tyran Stokes had 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. NaVorro Bowman added 19 points in the loss.
DIVISION I - Sierra Canyon 74, Redondo Union 68: Gavin Hightower scored 25 points, including a huge offensive rebound and putback with less than a minute to play that served as a backbreaker. Hightower was 15 of 18 from the free throw line. Sierra Canyon was 25 of 33 from the charity stripe for the game.
Maxi Adams had 22 points and Bryce Cofield added 14 in the win. Redondo Union's Hudson Mayes led the Sea Hawks with 19.
Sierra Canyon earns its first CIF State final berth since 2020 (but didn't play in the state final due to COVID).
DIVISION II - Chatsworth 66, Bakersfield Christian 51: Alijah Arenas has led the Chancellors back to a CIF State final. Last year, despite 44 points, Chatsworth lost in the Division IV final.
Arenas had 23 points, seven assists, four blocks and four rebounds in Tuesday's regional final victory to reach Saturday's Division II final.
DIVISION III - San Gabriel Academy 58, Maranatha 49: Mahamadou Diop led SGA with 16 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks in the victory.
DIVISION IV - Fresno Christian 60, Granada Hills 59
DIVISION V - Diamond Ranch 65, Math & Science College Prep 59
CIF STATE BRACKETS/SCORES
