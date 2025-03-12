Southern California boys basketball CIF State regional final scores, stats: Roosevelt, Sierra Canyon punch tickets

HOOPS: Sierra Canyon 74, Redondo Union 68. FINAL



Gavin Hightower 25pts (15FTs); Maxi Adams 22pts; Bryce Cofield 14pts for SC. Hudson Mayes 19pts for Redondo.



SC was 25 of 32 from the FT line. RU was 14 of 15.



Sierra Canyon clinches its first CIF State final berth since 2020. pic.twitter.com/E8lquN2lpD