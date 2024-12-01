High School

Newbury Park vs. Murrieta Valley: Live score, updates from California high school football playoffs

Offensive fireworks seem in the works in this CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship, but Newbury Park's defense might have other ideas

Mitch Stephens

Newbury Park prolific junior quarterback Brady Smigiel, in the pocket during his team's 48-20 win over Calabasas on Oct. 10. Smigel completed 11 of 19 for 239 yards and four touchdowns, and he caught a 36-yard TD. His favorite target Shane Rosenthal had six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Smigiel has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards and 43 TDs, while Rosenthal has hauled in 69 passes for 1,303 yards and 22 scores. / Photo: Rene Morales

Hard to believe anythng could match Murrieta Valley's wild 55-52 semifinal win over Oaks Christian, but this Southern Section Division 2 championship could.

Newbury Park's potent passing duo of sensational junior QB Brady Smigiel (2,986 passing yards, 43 TDs, 3 interceptions) to Shane Rosenthal (69 catches, 1,303 yards, 22 TDs) could turn this into a video game or track meet.

Especially with a QB talent like Murrieta Valley's Bear Bachmeier, who accounted for 336 yards and six touchdowns in last week's win over Oaks Christian.

In the same game, Dorian Hoze rushed 27 times for 183 yards and two TDs.

A big case for this one not being quite the shootout as last week is Newbury Park's defense, which has record two shutouts and given up just 111 points all year.

Follow along below for live updates for this Southern Section Division 2 championship game at Murrieta Valley High Schooll, which starts at 7 p.m. PT.

You can also follow along on the NFHS Streaming Network (subscription required)

Newbury Park at Murrieta Valley Southern Section D2 championship live updates

1ST QUARTER

