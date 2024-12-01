Newbury Park vs. Murrieta Valley: Live score, updates from California high school football playoffs
Hard to believe anythng could match Murrieta Valley's wild 55-52 semifinal win over Oaks Christian, but this Southern Section Division 2 championship could.
Newbury Park's potent passing duo of sensational junior QB Brady Smigiel (2,986 passing yards, 43 TDs, 3 interceptions) to Shane Rosenthal (69 catches, 1,303 yards, 22 TDs) could turn this into a video game or track meet.
Especially with a QB talent like Murrieta Valley's Bear Bachmeier, who accounted for 336 yards and six touchdowns in last week's win over Oaks Christian.
- MURRIETA VALLEY VS. NEWBURY PARK: At a glance
In the same game, Dorian Hoze rushed 27 times for 183 yards and two TDs.
A big case for this one not being quite the shootout as last week is Newbury Park's defense, which has record two shutouts and given up just 111 points all year.
CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Follow along below for live updates for this Southern Section Division 2 championship game at Murrieta Valley High Schooll, which starts at 7 p.m. PT.
You can also follow along on the NFHS Streaming Network (subscription required)
Newbury Park at Murrieta Valley Southern Section D2 championship live updates
1ST QUARTER