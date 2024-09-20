NFL stadium will host huge Southern California high school football game
Anaheim is great, but the powers that be clearly felt Inglewood would be better for this particular Southern California high school football game — and for good reason.
St. John Bosco will take on Servite at SoFi Stadium - home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers - on Friday, October 18 in a much-anticipated Trinity League showdown.
The game will serve as a home game for Servite. Both teams have started the season 4-0. Tickets will be available for purchase starting in the final week of September.
“We are thrilled with the opportunity for our team to compete against a fellow all-boys school in a world-class venue," Servite coach Chris Reinert said. "Our young men will have the chance to create a memory of a lifetime with their teammates on the same field as the Rams and the Chargers. We are extremely grateful for the chance to represent the Trinity League as the first two programs to play at SoFi Stadium.”
The two storied programs have won a combined nine CIF Championships and six CIF State titles with both
teams reaching the CIF-SS Finals (Bosco, D1; Servite, D2) in 2023.
St. John Bosco is currently sitting at No. 2 in the country - behind fellow Trinity League power Mater Dei - as of September 20.
“It is an honor to officially partner with the Servite Friars for this year’s Brotherhood Bowl to be played at SoFi Stadium," St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said. "The brotherhood shown by both schools to make this happen has been truly amazing and a testament to our commitment to our schools’ communities!”
Last year, the first high school football game at SoFi was a neighborhood showdown between Downey and Warren on October 13, 2023. Warren won 28-21 in front of a reported 18,000, according to NBC Los Angeles.
The St. John Bosco-Servite tilt will be the third high school football game added to the SoFi docket in 2024. Mission Viejo is taking on Long Beach Poly on October 4, and the LA City Section's East LA Classic between Roosevelt and Garfield will be played at SoFi on October 25.
