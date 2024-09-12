St. John Bosco football isn't 'down', it's forging new 'household names'
High school football pundits didn't know what to expect out of St. John Bosco in 2024. The preseason consensus was the Braves would be down.
Quarterback Caleb Sanchez' darling senior season has come and gone. Manchild running back Cameron Jones is at UCLA. All-American linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is playing as a freshman at Notre Dame. Defensive backs Peyton Woodyard and Marcelles Williams are at Alabama and USC, respectively.
That's just a handful of big-time names to headline a 2024 class that saw more than a dozen players sign NCAA Division I letters of intent.
"We graduated 64 seniors the last two seasons," St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said.
Who's left? Who will play quarterback? Will they be any good? All their best players are gone.
The answers: Plenty. Matai Fuiava. Yes. Not exactly.
Sure, we're used to seeing names like quarterbacks Josh Rosen (UCLA) and DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson), or even 5-star linemen like Wyatt Davis (Ohio State). Not even a big-time defensive back like Chris Steele (Florida)?
They're coming.
"We're not short of talent. Just inexperienced," Negro said. "We just don't have household names - yet."
St. John Bosco is off to a 3-0 start, ranked No. 2 in the latest SBLive CIF Southern Section rankings, and No. 2 in SBLive/Sports Illustrated National Power 25 rankings - only behind defending national champion Mater Dei (2-0).
The first inkling of St. John Bosco's ability came when it traveled to play nationally-ranked Chaminade-Madonna of Florida on August 24 and gutted out a 34-27 victory with first-year starters in key positions.
"We had four freshmen play in the game against Madonna. At one time, I think we had seven sophomores and two freshmen on the field," Negro said.
Junior quarterback Matai Fuiava threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns on 27 of 43 passing with no interceptions. Sophomore running back Maliq Allen made his talents known with 131 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. Defensively, the Braves are anchored by senior UCLA commit Epi Sitanilei up front, but its rising junior Joshua Holland in the secondary that Negro believes will be a household name next fall as a senior.
"We have a lot of deep talent in our 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes," said Negro, who's in his 22nd season at St. John Bosco.
Last week against Sierra Canyon, junior wideout Madden Williams caught 10 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-28 road victory.
"It was one of the best wide receiver performances I've ever seen," Negro said.
St. John Bosco doesn't just possess young talent, it's young talent that is coached up and ready to deliver. Another example presented itself when Fuiava got hurt in the fourth quarter against Sierra Canyon. Freshman QB Koa Malau'ulu came into the game and led the Braves down the field for a touchdown, connecting with Williams over the middle for a 23-yard score.
"He didn't even have a chance to warm up," Negro said of Malau'ulu. "It's not like it was planned. Matai went down and he showed maturity and composure."
Once again, St. John Bosco - along with Mater Dei - appear to be a cut above all the high school football programs in Southern California. The notion that, maybe, the Braves would be less equipped to dominate has been put to rest already. However, it doesn't mean they aren't vulnerable to a loss.
In fact, instead of loading up on transfers to keep the standard, Negro believes in developing his young talent, even if that means taking a lump or two (even though it might not happen).
"We never want to lose. Of course, we are afraid to lose, but we're never afraid to play," Negro said. "We're fully dedicated to developing all our players, at all levels. Just because we lost a lot of seniors, doesn't mean we change our standards."
Here is a list of St. John Bosco players that could pop into household names in the near future. Some might already have recruiting buzz surrounding them, but most do not.
OFFENSE
Darren Tubbs, WR, Fr.
Kekoa Peko, DL, So.
Lance Olive-Enos, DL, Jr.
Ashton Keyes, RB, Jr.
Carson Clark, WR, Jr.
Gabriel Villalobos, OL, So.
DEFENSE
Isala Wily-Ava, DB, So.
Jashaun Shaffer, DB, So.
Justin Coach, LB, So.
Ethan Coach, LB, So.
Josiah Poyer, LB, So.
Matthew Muasau, LB, Jr.
PHOTOS
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: