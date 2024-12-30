No. 6 Riordan, No. 12 JSerra to meet for Torrey Pines Holiday Classic title: Complete tourney scores, brackets
Two of the top 12 teams in California will meet for the championship of the top division in the Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego.
Archbishop Riordan (9-0), ranked sixth in the state by SBLive Sports/High School on SI, surprised Father Judge of Philadelphia, Pa., 60-53 on Saturday night behind a combined 44 points from Andrew Hilman, Nes Emeneke and Jasir Rencher, according to Ronnie Flores of Ballislife.com.
Rencher, a Texas A&M signee, scored all 12 of his points in the first quarter as the Crusaders treaked to an early double-digit lead. Father Judge got within a point but never took the lead against the Northern California power, which is coming off a Gridley Tournament title.
The Crusaders now play Southern California power JSerra Catholic (13-3), which scored a 91-77 win over local favorite Carlsbad (12-1), which got a game-high 32 points from Jake Hall. Brannon Martinsen, a Mater Dei transfer who just was deemed eligible on Friday, scored 27 points and Jarne Eyenga added 18 and B.J. Davis-Ray, a transfer from Duncanville (Texas) had 17 for the Lions.
The two teams, who have never met, will play in Monday's championship game of the National Division.
MORE SATURDAY NATIONAL DIVISION SCORES
Consolation semifinals
St. Xavier (Ky.) 84, Easide Catholic (Wash.) 70
St. Francis Episcopal (Texas) 70, Louisville (Ohio) 52
Other scores
De La Salle (Ill.) 53, Riverside Poly 50
O'Dea (Wash.) 80, St. Mary's (Ariz.) 48
Georgetown Prep (Md.) 60, Montgomery-San Diego 53
Windward 68, St. Augustine 64
MONDAY'S SCHEDULE AT TORREY PINES
Eastside Catholic vs. Louisville, 9:30 a.m.
Torrey Pines vs. San Marcis (American 3rd place game), 11:05
De La Salle (Ill.) vs. O'Dea, 12:40 p.m.
Montgomery vs. Windward, 2:15 p.m.
St. Xavier (Ky.) vs. St. Francis Episcopal, 3:50 p.m.
Mission Bay vs. Lincoln-Stockton (American championship), 5:25 p.m.
Carlsbad vs. Father Judge, 7 p.m.
JSerra vs. Riordan, 8:35 p.m.