No. 6 Riordan, No. 12 JSerra to meet for Torrey Pines Holiday Classic title: Complete tourney scores, brackets

NorCal, SoCal showdown after Riordan surprises Philadelphia power Father Judge; JSerra upends another state-ranked team, previously unbeaten Carlsbad

Mitch Stephens

Riordan top recruit Jasir Rencher, a Texas A&M signee, helped lead the Crusaders to a Central Coast Section Open Division title in 2024. After winning the Gridley Tournament earlier this month with a one-point win over defending NorCal Open champ Salesian, the Crusaders (9-0) have won three straight games to move into Monday's 8:30 p.m. Holiday Classic National Division title game at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego against Southern California power JSerra Catholic.
Two of the top 12 teams in California will meet for the championship of the top division in the Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego.

Archbishop Riordan (9-0), ranked sixth in the state by SBLive Sports/High School on SI, surprised Father Judge of Philadelphia, Pa., 60-53 on Saturday night behind a combined 44 points from Andrew Hilman, Nes Emeneke and Jasir Rencher, according to Ronnie Flores of Ballislife.com.

Rencher, a Texas A&M signee, scored all 12 of his points in the first quarter as the Crusaders treaked to an early double-digit lead. Father Judge got within a point but never took the lead against the Northern California power, which is coming off a Gridley Tournament title.

The Crusaders now play Southern California power JSerra Catholic (13-3), which scored a 91-77 win over local favorite Carlsbad (12-1), which got a game-high 32 points from Jake Hall. Brannon Martinsen, a Mater Dei transfer who just was deemed eligible on Friday, scored 27 points and Jarne Eyenga added 18 and B.J. Davis-Ray, a transfer from Duncanville (Texas) had 17 for the Lions.

Carlsbad's Jake Hall (23) has scored nearly 2,000 points (1,991) in his three-year prep career.
Four-star recruit Jake Hall of Carlsbad had another big game in a semifinal game versus JSerra, but it wasn't enough to get his team to the finals. / File photo: Justin Fine

The two teams, who have never met, will play in Monday's championship game of the National Division.

MORE SATURDAY NATIONAL DIVISION SCORES

Consolation semifinals

St. Xavier (Ky.) 84, Easide Catholic (Wash.) 70

St. Francis Episcopal (Texas) 70, Louisville (Ohio) 52

Other scores

De La Salle (Ill.) 53, Riverside Poly 50

O'Dea (Wash.) 80, St. Mary's (Ariz.) 48

Georgetown Prep (Md.) 60, Montgomery-San Diego 53

Windward 68, St. Augustine 64

MONDAY'S SCHEDULE AT TORREY PINES

Eastside Catholic vs. Louisville, 9:30 a.m.

Torrey Pines vs. San Marcis (American 3rd place game), 11:05

De La Salle (Ill.) vs. O'Dea, 12:40 p.m.

Montgomery vs. Windward, 2:15 p.m.

St. Xavier (Ky.) vs. St. Francis Episcopal, 3:50 p.m.

Mission Bay vs. Lincoln-Stockton (American championship), 5:25 p.m.

Carlsbad vs. Father Judge, 7 p.m.

JSerra vs. Riordan, 8:35 p.m.

MORE DIVISIONS

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

