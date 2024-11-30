Oklahoma QB commit Jaden O’Neal throws 6 TDs in high school football championship victory
TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA - Jaden O’Neal put on a clinic.
The 5-star junior quarterback committed to Oklahoma put together a stretch of football in the second quarter of the Los Angeles City Section Open Division final that was like something out of a video game.
O’Neal threw four consecutive touchdowns in as many possessions of 59, 76, 64 and 36 yards to anchor Narbonne’s 75-31 championship victory over Marine League foe San Pedro at El Camino College Friday night.
Narbonne won its 11th City title in program history.
O’Neal threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the first half en route to a final tally of 396 yards on 14 of 21 passing for six touchdowns in a highly emotional game. He also rushed for a 35-yard touchdown.
San Pedro, along with all the other teams in the Marine League, boycotted playing Narbonne during the regular season due to the belief Narbonne was violating rules.
Carson coach Mike Christensen said, “… when there's monetary incentive and housing arrangements going on. It has to stop." (STORY)
San Pedro was able to avoid the Marine League tilt, but not the Open Division City final.
Naz Williams had 159 yards receiving. Michael Ashford caught two touchdowns.
More to come on this story …