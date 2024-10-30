High School

Orange Lutheran vs. Mater Dei football: How to watch live stream (11/1/2024)

Watch as top-ranked Mater Dei clashes with Orange Lutheran in their Southern Section regular season finale

Sam Brown

Mater Dei 4-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt (31) gets in the face of St. John Bosco freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu during the Monarchs 59-14 victory Oct. 25 at Santa Ana Stadium
Mater Dei 4-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt (31) gets in the face of St. John Bosco freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu during the Monarchs 59-14 victory Oct. 25 at Santa Ana Stadium / Photo: Heston Quan

The top-ranked Mater Dei Monarchs are on the cusp of completing an undefeated regular season, but they will face one final test on Friday when they host Orange Lutheran in a Southern Section showdown.

Mater Dei has held down the No. 1 spot in SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings all season long, and they solidified that ranking last week with a historic blowout over then-No. 2 St. John Bosco. Don't sleep on Orange Lutheran though. The Lancers rose as high as No. 17 before dropping out after losing to No. 5 Bishop Gorman (NV) in September.

>>Watch Mater Dei vs. Orange Lutheran live on the NFHS Network<<

How to watch Orange Lutheran vs. Mater Dei live stream

What: No. 1 Mater Dei faces off with Orange Lutheran with a share of the Trinity League title on the line

When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 1

Where: Santa Ana Bowl | Santa Ana, California

How to watch the live stream online: Watch Mater Dei vs. Orange Lutheran live on the NFHS Network

Pick 'Em Challenge: Think you know who will win this week's matchup? VOTE HERE

Mater Dei Monarchs (9-0)

St. John Bosco shocked Mater Dei with a 28-0 shoutout when the two met in the regular season last year.

To say the Monarchs got revenge last week would be an understatement, as Mater Dei cruised to a 59-14 win over their rival.

A week removed from that dominant win, they will look to wrap up an undefeated regular season on Friday when they host Orange Lutheran.

Orange Lutheran Lancers (7-2)

Both of the Lancers' losses this season came against teams ranked in the Top 5 nationally at the time, Bishop Gorman and St. John Bosco.

Since then, they have won three consecutive games over teams in the Top 15 of the Southern Section high school football rankings, including a 38-0 shutout against No. 10 Servite last week.

They will have their hands full on Friday, but if the Lancers can pull off the upset, they will shock the country and claim a share of the Trinity League title.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/California