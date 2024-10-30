Orange Lutheran vs. Mater Dei football: How to watch live stream (11/1/2024)
The top-ranked Mater Dei Monarchs are on the cusp of completing an undefeated regular season, but they will face one final test on Friday when they host Orange Lutheran in a Southern Section showdown.
Mater Dei has held down the No. 1 spot in SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings all season long, and they solidified that ranking last week with a historic blowout over then-No. 2 St. John Bosco. Don't sleep on Orange Lutheran though. The Lancers rose as high as No. 17 before dropping out after losing to No. 5 Bishop Gorman (NV) in September.
>>Watch Mater Dei vs. Orange Lutheran live on the NFHS Network<<
How to watch Orange Lutheran vs. Mater Dei live stream
What: No. 1 Mater Dei faces off with Orange Lutheran with a share of the Trinity League title on the line
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 1
Where: Santa Ana Bowl | Santa Ana, California
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Mater Dei vs. Orange Lutheran live on the NFHS Network
Pick 'Em Challenge: Think you know who will win this week's matchup? VOTE HERE
Mater Dei Monarchs (9-0)
St. John Bosco shocked Mater Dei with a 28-0 shoutout when the two met in the regular season last year.
To say the Monarchs got revenge last week would be an understatement, as Mater Dei cruised to a 59-14 win over their rival.
A week removed from that dominant win, they will look to wrap up an undefeated regular season on Friday when they host Orange Lutheran.
Orange Lutheran Lancers (7-2)
Both of the Lancers' losses this season came against teams ranked in the Top 5 nationally at the time, Bishop Gorman and St. John Bosco.
Since then, they have won three consecutive games over teams in the Top 15 of the Southern Section high school football rankings, including a 38-0 shutout against No. 10 Servite last week.
They will have their hands full on Friday, but if the Lancers can pull off the upset, they will shock the country and claim a share of the Trinity League title.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports