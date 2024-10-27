Top 25 California Southern Section high school football rankings (10/27/2024)
Mater Dei remains No. 1 by a wide margin after a 59-14 win over previously-ranked No. 2 St. John Bosco. Mission Viejo, JSerra and Gardena Serra rise.
Simi Valley and San Clemente fall out while Capo Valley and Edison enter the Top 25 heading into the final week of the regular season.
Here are the latest rankings as of October 27, 2024. (rankings released every Sunday)
TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Mater Dei (8-0)
Monarchs roll over St. John Bosco; vs. Orange Lutheran at Santa Ana Stadium; 1
STORY: Dash Beierly settling into QB1 role
2. Mission Viejo (9-0)
Diablos beat Edison 49-24 to remain unbeaten; vs. Los Alamitos; 3
STORY: Phillip Bell navigating loss of mother, father suing school
3. St. John Bosco (8-1)
Coach Jason Negro described Friday's lopsided loss pretty well, "It was like an avalanche."; vs. JSerra; 2
STORY: Braves forging household names
4. Orange Lutheran (7-2)
O-Lu decimated Servite 38-0, and will now try its hand against Mater Dei; at Mater Dei; 4
STORY: Lancers complete epic comeback over Sierra Canyon in Week 4
5. Corona Centennial (7-2)
Matt Logan won his 293rd career game, making him the winningest coach of all-time in the Inland Empire; at Chaparral; 5
6. Sierra Canyon (6-3)
Trailblazers beat Loyola 45-0 to set up a winner-takes-all game against Serra for Mission League title; at Gardena Serra; 6
7. JSerra (6-3)
The Lions edge Santa Margarita 35-33; at St. John Bosco; 8
8. Oaks Christian (7-2)
Lions have earned a share of the Marmonte League title with win over Camarillo; vs. Simi Valley; 9
9. Gardena Serra (7-2)
Cavs beat Bishop Amat 52-21; vs. Sierra Canyon; 11
10. Servite (6-3)
Servite is hoping Leo Hannan can return soon; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills; 7
STORY: Servite-St. John Bosco at SoFi Stadium
11. Inglewood (9-0)
Wyatt McCauley threw three TD passes for the Sentinels in 27-3 win over Palos Verdes; at Culver City; 10
12. Murrieta Valley (7-2)
Nighthawks edge Vista Murrieta 57-55 in Bear Bachmeier's return; at Eastvale Roosevelt; 12
13. Santa Margarita (3-6)
Eagles are in danger of not making the playoffs, pending on how many teams CIF takes for the Division 1 playoffs; vs. Servite; 13
14. Oak Hills (9-0)
Oak Hills beat Sultana 58-0; at Ridgecrest Burroughs; 14
15. Newbury Park (9-0)
Brady Smigiel threw for 292 yards and three TDs on 13 of 16 passing in a 38-0 win over Thousand Oaks; at Rio Mesa; 15
16. Downey (8-1)
The Vikings take down Warren 27-7, and now have a winner-takes-all league title week against the Monsoons this week; vs. Mayfair; 16
17. Chaparral (7-2)
Pumas rout Roosevelt 49-0; vs. Corona Centennial; 17
18. San Juan Hills (8-1)
The Stallions beat Villa Park 42-10; at Tesoro; 18
19. Millikan (8-2)
Rams clinch the Moore League title for first time since 1973 after 51-0 win over Compton; BYE; 19
20. Leuzinger (7-2)
The Olympians defeat Mira Costa 21-13; vs. Lawndale; 20
21. Cathedral (8-1)
Jaden Jefferson threw for 195 yards and two TDs on 13 of 22 passing in 21-14 win over St. Francis; at St. Paul; 21
22. Damien (7-2)
Spartans take care of business against Ayala, 38-7; at Rancho Cucamonga; 22
23. Yorba Linda (8-1)
Yorba Linda beat Newport Harbor 42-17; at Corona del Mar; 23
24. Edison (6-3)
Fell to juggernaut Mission Viejo; at San Clemente; Unranked
25. Capo Valley (8-1)
Cougars beat El Modena 28-21 to create winner-takes-tall Delta League title game with Tustin; at Tustin; Unranked
OUT: San Clemente, Simi Valley
IN: Edison, Capo Valley
