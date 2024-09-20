Oregon football coach Dan Lanning in Southern California recruiting
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning is down in Southern California recruiting.
The fiery head coach was seen in Westlake Village Thursday night talking to Gardena Serra football coach Scott Altenberg on the field before taking on Oaks Christian.
Serra (2-1) is ranked No. 10 and Oaks Christian (2-2) is ranked No. 19 in the latest SBLive Top 25 rankings.
Both teams possess high-level recruits Lanning has already offered, like 2026 running back Deshonne Redeaux, who's currently rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports with additional offers to Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, USC and Oklahoma.
Oaks Christian coach Charlie Collins, a former NFL wide receivers coach, compared Redeaux to Napoleon Kaufman.
Lanning has already offered Serra's top 2027 prospect Duvay Williams, who's considered the country's No. 1 corner for his class. Wiliams also has offers to Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
Williams is a long, athletic corner that is part of a secondary that Orange Lutheran coach Rod Sherman believes is one of the best in the state. The group calls themselves Shady6.
Williams will be the next great in a number of standout defensive backs that have come through Serra, including Adoree' Jackson and Rodrick Pleasant.
Oregon is currently 3-0 with a bye this coming Saturday. The Ducks then play at UCLA on September 28 at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is TBD.
