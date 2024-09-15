Top 25 California Southern Section high school football rankings (9/15/2024)
Orange Lutheran lost big at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, does that say more about Mater Dei, Bishop Gorman, or O-Lu?
Corona Centennial gets back to .500. Santa Margarita has won three straight. Charter Oak and Damien both lose after getting into the Top 25 for the first time.
The Top 25 welcome four new teams in Yorba Linda, Millikan, Inglewood and Leuzinger, while Charter Oak, Damien, Palos Verdes and Upland drop out.
Here are the latest rankings as of September 15, 2024. (rankings released every Sunday)
TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Mater Dei (3-0)
The Monarchs beat Kahuku in Hawaii 38-7; vs. St. Frances (MD); 1
2. St. John Bosco (4-0)
The Braves travel up north and beat San Mateo Serra 56-16; vs. Pittsburg; 2
3. Mission Viejo (3-0)
Diablos get a big win in the high desert against Palmdale Highland, 63-6; vs. Basha (AZ); 3
4. JSerra (4-0)
Who else? Ryan Hopkins leads JSerra to a 28-19 win at San Diego Lincoln. Breakout Player of the Year; at Damien; 4
5. Santa Margarita (3-1)
The Eagles were too much for the Lions (37-17). Santa Margarita has won three straight. John Gazzaniga was 15 for 23 for 293 yards and three touchdowns; at Leuzinger; 6
6. Orange Lutheran (3-1)
The Lancers travel to Bishop Gorman (lost 55-28) to play a Gaels team that was looking to bounce back from a big loss against Mater Dei the week prior; at Sierra Canyon (Sat); 5
7. Sierra Canyon (2-2)
The Trailblazers are coming off a bye week; vs. Orange Lutheran (Sat); 7
8. Corona Centennial (2-2)
Husan Longstreet throws for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Also ran for three scores. Running back Braylin Drake is coming on - he had 248 yards rushing in a 49-35 win over Lone Peak (UT); at Liberty (AZ) (Sat); 8
9. Servite (4-0)
Friars beat Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks 38-17. Running attack is proving to be one of the best in the Southland. Scored five TDs tonight on the ground, led by Quaid Carr; BYE; 9
10. Gardena Serra (2-1)
Serra is coming off a bye week; at Oaks Christian (Thurs); 10
11. Chaparral (4-0)
Pumas beat Temecula Valley 56-2. Dane Weber was responsible for five TDs, three passing and two running. Weber is only a sophomore; at Great Oak; 11
12. Murrieta Valley (2-1)
Nighthawks beat Murrieta Mesa 42-0. Freshman QB Ty Isaia was efficient, completing 12 of 18 passes for 186 yards and two TDs; at King (Thurs); 13
13. Newbury Park (4-0)
The Panthers defeated St. Pius 44-14. Brady Smigiel threw for 307 yards and five TDs. Shane Rosenthal had seven receptions for 95 yards and four TDs. He also had an interception on defense; BYE; 15
14. Cathedral (4-0)
A 35-14 win over Mission League's Chaminade is impressive. Phantoms are for proving to be the real deal. QB Jaden Jefferson threw for 188 yards and TDs; vs. Narbonne; 19
15. Oak Hills (4-0)
Karson Cox scored three touchdowns on the ground; ran for 209 yards in 28-19 win over Beaumont; vs. St. Bonaventure; 15
16. Los Alamitos (3-1)
Griffins thumped St. Paul 38-14; at Clovis North; 17
17. San Clemente (2-2)
Tritons defeat Corona del Mar 28-0. Colin Kohl rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns; vs. Chino Hills; 20
18. Downey (4-0)
Aiden Gomez had 12 tackles and three sacks for Downey in a 21-0 win over Westlake (UT); at Red Mountain (AZ); 24
19. Oaks Christian (2-2)
The Lions feel the wrath of Trinity League football in loss to Santa Margarita; vs. Gardena Serra (Thurs); 14
20. Inglewood (4-0)
The Sentinels 47-7 win over St. Bonaventure speaks volumes; at Oxnard Pacifica; Unranked
21. Vista Murrieta (3-1)
Broncos fall to Bishop Amat 47-42; at Temecula Valley; 12
22. Oxnard Pacifica (3-1)
Pacifica bounces back from big loss to Newbury Park with 28-21 win over Rio Mesa. Isaiah Dillon caught eight passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Max Magana had 18 tackles; vs. Inglewood; 22
23. Yorba Linda (4-0)
Yorba Linda gets a gutty win at Charter Oak, 29-28; at Tustin (Sat); Unranked
24. Leuzinger (3-0)
A 40-30 win over Loyola gets Leuzinger into the Top 25 for the first time, but can it stick around - even with a promising performance - against Santa Margarita; vs. Santa Margarita; Unranked
25. Millikan (2-2)
Anthony League leading the way for Millikan as it takes down Upland, 37-27; at Cabrillo; Unranked
OUT: Charter Oak, Damien, Palos Verdes, Upland
IN: Yorba Linda, Millikan, Inglewood, Leuzinger
