Oregon State-bound Tristan Ti'a vs. Jhadis Luckey surpasses all in California high school OT classic, 54-48
Sometimes things go exactly according to plan and the showdown between Northern California high school football superstars lived up to all billing. And then some.
Jhadis Luckey, a rapidly rising running back recruit from California High School in San Ramon, rushed for more than 300 yards and seven touchdowns to outdueled Oregon State-bound and Amador Valley quarterback Tristan Ti'a in a 54-48 overtime shootout.
The two came in as top NCS Player of the Year candidates and both put on a show according to coaches and fans who attended the game.
"Yes, that was one of the craziest games I have ever been a part of," Luckey said by text. "It felt like it was an offensive shootout between me and (Ti'a)."
After California held on Amador Valley's first possession, Luckey scored his seventh and final TD, a run off tackle to the right, ending a wild game and great regular season for both teams.
The Grizzlies improved to 8-2 and will likely qualify as a fourth to sixth seed in the North Coast Section Open/Division I playoffs which begin next week, while Amador Valley (6-4) probably won with the defeat, and should be a very high seed in Division 2.
Had the Dons won, they might have been elevated to Division I and seen a very likely first-round exit to either top two seeds De La Salle or Pittsburg, which are both top 10 teams in the state.
Luckey, a 5-9, 180-pound junior who came in the NCS's leading rusher with 1,558 yards and 23 touchdowns, carried the ball approximately 25 times. His seven touchdowns are a school record. California coach Danny Calcagno said he won't have final numbers for Luckey until Sunday.
Calcagno believes Ti'a, who entered with more than 3,300 total yards and close to 40 touchdowns, accounted for every Amador Valley touchdown.
"We couldn't stop him, he was just too good," Calcagno said. "I like how he gets rid of the ball, he's cool in the pocket and what an athlete and competitor."
He showed it when it counted most after an Amador Valley touchdown closed the gap to 48-46 with 35 seconds left in regulation.
"On the 2-point conversion, he rolls left, we have him completely bottled up, he has nothing," Calcagno said. "He spins out of a couple tackles, rolls right and runs it in on the other side of the field. It was unbelievable."
Said Luckey: "Tristan is a great athlete. Every shifty, scrambles very well and has great ball placement and accuracy."
In overtime, however, a personal foul put Amador Valley all the way back to the 40 and the Grizzlies held on downs. On its possession from the 25, the Grizzlies rose their offensive line and Luckey all the way to the goal line.
Calcagno said the addition of Luckey, a transfer last spring from Manteca, contributed mightily, but so did the addition of former Castro Valley and Chabot coach Denny Molzen.
The Grizzlies not only overcame the efforts of Ti'a, but also four costly turnovers.
"It didn't seem like our night, but this team just kept fighting," Calcagno said. "Both teams did. I'm so happy for this team and proud of the guys. I feel like we've over-achieved all season. (Molzen) really helped with our offensive line, which has been great along with Luckey. Our quarterback (Arjun Banerjee, who threw a 35-yard TD pass to Nic Fox) also had a really good game."
