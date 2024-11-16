Princeton football commit becomes California's all-time reception leader
Newbury Park senior Shane Rosenthal sits atop the thrown of catches in California.
The Princeton commit tallied nine receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 24-13 road victory over San Clemente in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinals Friday night.
The nine catches helped Newbury Park win the game, but Rosenthal only needed three to be California's all-time leader in career receptions, surpassing Isaiah Hodgins' 297. Hodgins reached the 297-mark in 46 games for Berean Christian Walnut Creek from 2013 to 2016, according to CalHiSports.
Rosenthal reached 304 in 44 games.
Heading into Newbury Park's semifinal against Yorba Linda, Rosenthal's career numbers sit at 4,868 yards receiving, 304 receptions and 58 receiving touchdowns. Rosenthal's receiving yards sit at fifth all-time and the touchdown total puts him a seventh.
That's not all ...
Rosenthal also plays defensive back where he's got 24 career interceptions, including 12 in one season last year as a junior. The 24 sits at eighth all-time in in California.
Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports.com, said Rosenthal has the skills to be a power conference player.
"I think he's a Power 5 guy, you watch Pac-12, Mountain West football and I see a lot of teams he can play for," Biggins said in October of 2023. "He's not just sure handed and reliable, he's an athletic kid who runs well and makes plays no matter where you line him up."
Rosenthal is a 3-star recruit who has offers to Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Brown and Harvard. He also has offers to schools like Middle Tennessee, Utah State and UNLV, but with Ivy League schools knocking on his door and non-power conference offers, Rosenthal made the wise decision.
Princeton is getting a steal, and one of California's best high school wideouts ever, according to the record book.
