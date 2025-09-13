High School

Reception or interception? Watch controversial call that ended Meter Dei vs. Centennial game

The Huskies pulled off the upset against the No. 1 team in the nation, the Monarchs

Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins releases a throw in his team's 23-20 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins releases a throw in his team's 23-20 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

The No. 23 Centennial/Corona Huskies (3-1) defeated the No. 1 Mater Dei Monarchs (2-2) 43-36 in a high school football top-25 matchup on Friday at Centennial High School in a game that had nine total turnovers, three lead changes and critical decision from the referee's that sealed the upset victory for the Huskies.

On Mater Dei's final drive to tie or take the lead, quarterback Ryan Hopkins avoided a sack and heaved the ball toward wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who caught it at the same time as Centennial/Corona defender Jaden Walk-Green.

Initially, the referees ruled it a reception by Dixon-Wyatt, but after a discussion they overturned the call to an interception. Centennial then knelt the ball to secure the win, which was the first time Mater Dei had lost to anyone besides St. John's Bosco in 10 years.

