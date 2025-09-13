Reception or interception? Watch controversial call that ended Meter Dei vs. Centennial game
The No. 23 Centennial/Corona Huskies (3-1) defeated the No. 1 Mater Dei Monarchs (2-2) 43-36 in a high school football top-25 matchup on Friday at Centennial High School in a game that had nine total turnovers, three lead changes and critical decision from the referee's that sealed the upset victory for the Huskies.
On Mater Dei's final drive to tie or take the lead, quarterback Ryan Hopkins avoided a sack and heaved the ball toward wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who caught it at the same time as Centennial/Corona defender Jaden Walk-Green.
- Centennial upsets No. 1 Mater Dei in top California high school football matchup: Live score recap - Sept. 12, 2025
Initially, the referees ruled it a reception by Dixon-Wyatt, but after a discussion they overturned the call to an interception. Centennial then knelt the ball to secure the win, which was the first time Mater Dei had lost to anyone besides St. John's Bosco in 10 years.
