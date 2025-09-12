High School

Mater Dei vs Centennial: Live score updates from top California high school football matchup - September 12, 2025

Get game updates from the California high school football matchup between the Monarchs and the Huskies

The St. Thomas defense applies some heavy pressure to Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins. / Robson Lopes

The No. 1 Mater Dei Monarchs (2-0) play the No. 23 Centennial/Corona Huskies (2-1) in a national high school football top-25 matchup on Friday at Centennial High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT

Both teams are ranked in High School On SI's national top-25 rankings, and Mater Dei is No. 2 and Corona is No. 8 in our California top 25 rankings, respectively.

Players to Watch

Mater Dei

  • Mark Bowman, Sr., TE - 5-star committed to USC
  • Kodi Greene, Sr., OT - 5-star committed to Washington
  • Chris Henry Jr., Sr., WR - 5-star committed to Ohio State
  • Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Ohio State

Centennial/Corona

  • Jonathan McKinley, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Cal
  • Keawe Browne, Sr., TE - 3-star uncommitted
  • Therman Williams, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to Sacramento State
  • Kingston Schirmer, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Cal

Pick 'Em

Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

