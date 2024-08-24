High School

Ryder Lyons, 5-star junior QB for Folsom (California), shines in season-opening win (photos)

Ryder Lyons accounts for 265 yards and three touchdowns as Folsom routs Long Beach Poly 63-20

Todd Shurtleff

Folsom junior quarterback Ryder Lyons passes during Friday's season-opening victory over visiting Long Beach Poly.
Folsom junior quarterback Ryder Lyons passes during Friday's season-opening victory over visiting Long Beach Poly. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA — Junior quarterback Ryder Lyons accounted for three touchdowns to lead Folsom to a 63-20 rout over visiting Long Beach Poly on Friday night in the 2024 season opener.

Lyons, who is uncommitted, is the No. 2-ranked quarterback recruit in the Class of 2026, according to 247 Sports.

On Friday, he completed 11 of 18 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 83 yards and a score on a human-highlight-reel run.

View images of Lyons' game day expereince from pregame to postgame as captured by SBLive's director of photography. Images are displayed in order taken starting about an hour before kickoff.

Ryder Lyons gets his wrist taped up pregame. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Ryder Lyons throws passes to teammates pregame. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Ryder Lyons takes a moment to adjust his uniform. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Ryder Lyons (left) prays pregame with teammate Jamerson Powell. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Ryder Lyons prepares to lead his teammates onto the field before the kick off. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Ryder Lyons throws a pass during Friday's first quarter. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Ryder Lyons prepares to take on a Long Beach Poly defender. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Ryder Lyons looks on from the sideline during the final minutes of the game. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Ryder Lyons leads his teammates across the field for the postgame handshake with Long Beach Poly players and coaches. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Ryder Lyons gives his mother, Kanee, and his niece a hug following the season-opening victory. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Ryder Lyons is interviewed by SBLive's Mitch Stephens while his mother looks on proudly. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
