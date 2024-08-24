Ryder Lyons, 5-star junior QB for Folsom (California), shines in season-opening win (photos)
Ryder Lyons accounts for 265 yards and three touchdowns as Folsom routs Long Beach Poly 63-20
FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA — Junior quarterback Ryder Lyons accounted for three touchdowns to lead Folsom to a 63-20 rout over visiting Long Beach Poly on Friday night in the 2024 season opener.
Lyons, who is uncommitted, is the No. 2-ranked quarterback recruit in the Class of 2026, according to 247 Sports.
On Friday, he completed 11 of 18 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 83 yards and a score on a human-highlight-reel run.
View images of Lyons' game day expereince from pregame to postgame as captured by SBLive's director of photography. Images are displayed in order taken starting about an hour before kickoff.
