Long Beach Poly at Folsom live score updates: California high school football powers collide
Two of California's top high school football programs meet up for a big 2024 season opener Friday in Northern California.
Long Beach Poly, known for producing more NFL players than any other school in the nation (more than 60), travels 450 miles to Northern California power Folsom, which last season won its fifth CIF State title.
The game features a number of top college prospects, including Folsom junior quarterback Ryder Lyons, the SBLive Co-Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. Lyons accounted for more than 4,600 yards and 61 touchdowns as a dual threat, while leading the Bulldogs to a state Division 1-A title. FOLSOM 20, ST. BONAVENTURE 14
Follow along below for live updates of the clash between Southern and Northern California powers. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. PT Friday, Aug. 23.
PREGAME
Many college coaches figure to be on hand, including USC's Lincoln Riley, who attended Folsom's 28-25 home win over Pittsburg in the Northern California Regional championship.
Folsom, ranked fourth in the SBLive California Top 25, returns most of its key players from last season and also added two top prospects in Texas commit Josia Sharma, a defensive lineman, and Nevada-bound running back Carter Jackson.
Long Beach Poly, ranked 18th in the state, features wide receiver Kamarie Smith and cornerback Deon Jackson, a pair of Top 100 California junior prospects.
