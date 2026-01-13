Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 39 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Tuesday, January 13. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Weston Ranch faces La Mirada.
Weston Ranch vs. La Mirada – 5:30 PM
Crawford vs. Lincoln – 5:45 PM
Del Oro vs. Folsom – 6:00 PM
Armijo vs. West Campus – 6:30 PM
Quincy vs. Biggs – 6:30 PM
Burbank vs. Valley – 6:30 PM
Florin vs. Foothill – 6:30 PM
Williams vs. Portola – 7:00 PM
Denair vs. Stone Ridge Christian – 7:00 PM
Union Mine vs. Bradshaw Christian – 7:00 PM
Rosemont vs. Amador – 7:00 PM
Calaveras Hills vs. Chavez – 7:00 PM
Justin-Siena vs. Vintage – 7:00 PM
Napa vs. Petaluma – 7:00 PM
Galt vs. El Dorado – 7:00 PM
Argonaut vs. Liberty Ranch – 7:00 PM
Ripon Christian vs. River Islands – 7:00 PM
Fairfield vs. Johnson – 7:00 PM
Golden Sierra vs. Woodland Christian – 7:30 PM
Oroville vs. Corning – 7:30 PM
Vacaville Christian vs. San Juan – 7:30 PM
Elk Grove vs. Cosumnes Oaks – 7:30 PM
Valley Christian Academy vs. Western Sierra Collegiate Academy – 7:30 PM
Maxwell vs. Hamilton – 7:30 PM
Sacramento vs. Vanden – 7:30 PM
Gridley vs. Las Plumas – 7:30 PM
Wood vs. Rodriguez – 7:30 PM
Roseville vs. Del Campo – 7:30 PM
Pioneer vs. Vacaville – 7:30 PM
Inderkum vs. Bella Vista – 7:30 PM
Lindhurst vs. Highlands – 7:30 PM
Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning vs. Foresthill – 7:30 PM
Christian Brothers vs. Ponderosa – 7:30 PM
Twelve Bridges vs. Nevada Union – 7:30 PM
Woodcreek vs. Vista del Lago – 7:30 PM
Mesa Verde vs. Rio Vista – 7:30 PM
River Valley vs. Yuba City – 7:30 PM
Orland vs. Live Oak – 8:00 PM
