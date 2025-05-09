San Francisco high school sports to be celebrated: A night of nights at the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club
SAN FRANCISCO — One night, one gathering, one celebration.
The San Francisco High School Awards sponsored and hosted by the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club is an event truly like no other, where all the public and private schools celebrate the 2024-25 season and honor the rich history of prep sports in one of the world’s most iconic cities.
The ninth annual gathering is Monday night (May 12th) starting at 6 p.m.
Proceeds go largely to San Francisco’s only public school league, the Academic Athletic Association, as well as small scholarships to the more than 30 recipients of awards.
“The families, the communities, the schools all love it,” said event founder and continued organizer Randy Bessolo, who doubles as one of Northern California's top boys basketball coaches for University, a small private school in San Francisco. “It’s a great opportunity for the entire city to celebrate.”
Though families celebrate at the event, it’s no small mom and pop operation.
Newly elected Mayor Daniel Lurie is expected to make an appearance, while California Interscholastic Federation Executive Director Ron Nocetti — the top brass of the state’s governing body for high school sports — is scheduled to chow and bow with the rest of the more than 250 patrons in attendance. He's done so the last three events.
Among the more than 15 sponsors are the San Francisco Giants.
“There are connections to be made, networking between coaches and teams and referees,” Bessolo said. “It’s old San Francisco converging with new San Francisco.”
That convergence is evident in each award, which are largely named after historical San Francisco figures. The program itself is modeled after the Downtown Athletic Club’s Heisman Trophy.
Here is the long list of athletes, teams and coaches to be honored with trophies named after San Francisco legends.
Vince Tringali football trophy
Winner: Jarious Hogan (St. Ignatius)
The third-year starting running back rushed for 1,061 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Central Coast Section Open Division champions and was named the West Catholic Athletic League Running Back of the Year.
Margi Beima girls volleyball trophy
Winner: Carol Manu (St. Ignatius)
The first-team all-WCAL selection led the Wildcats to a 23-14 record by putting down 349 kills, almost twice as many as any on the team. She also had 96 service points, 40 blocks, 177 digs and 165 assists.
Kevin Rastani boys basketball trophy
Winner: Jasir Rencher (Riordan)
The first-team All-California performer by High Schools On SI, the Northern California Defensive Player of the Year and San Francisco Chronicle’s Metro Player of the Year led Riordan to a 29-2 record while winning WCAL, CCS Open and NorCal Open titles. The 6-6 wing averaged 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game in numerous blowout wins. He’s headed to the University of Washington on scholarship.
Mary Hile-Nepful girls basketball trophy
Winner: Tara Dacic (Riordan)
The 6-2 forward from Serbia was first-team all-WCAL while averaged 12 points, 9.3 rebounds and more than 2.0 blockers per game for the 19-9 Crusaders
Stephen Negoesco players of the Year
Winners: Conor Maguire (International), Stella Monberg (Urban)
Maguire led the Jaguars to a state Division 5 championship in boys basketball and was the team’s leading scorer in soccer, leading them to a BCL Central title. Maguire made a North Coast Section 14 three-pointers in a game when he scored 63 points on Senior Night. He’ll continue his basketball career at the University of Puget Sound.
Monberg scored 37 goals for the Urban girls soccer team and added 19 assists in just 23 games. Only a junior, she already committed to play soccer at Princetown.
Joe DiMaggio baseball trophy
Winner: Archer Horn (St. Ignatius)
The junior pitcher and shortstop has already committed to Stanford due to his remarkable dual ability. He’s currently hitting a team-best .355 in 25 games at 76 at-bats with 27 hits, 19 RBI, five doubles and six home runs. Horn has only made seven appearances on the mound in relief, has a 1-0 record and a 2.76 ERA.
Athletica Leggara track and field/cross country trophy
Winners: Miles Cook (Sacred Heart Cathedral) and Ella Mogannam (Lick-Wilmerding)
Cook won the CCS cross country Division 3 title and finished thirds at state, then ran a blazing 9:00 in the 3,200 meters, the fastest time ever by a San Francisco high schooler. He’s also run a brisk 4:12 time in the mile.
Morgannam ran a personal best of 4:52.79 in the 1600 at the Stanford Invitational, which is second only to Olympian Shannon Rowbury, of Sacred Heart Cathedral. In cross country, Mogannam finished second in the state D5 races leading her team to a third-place finish.
Dante Benedetti coaching trophy
Winners: Phil Ferrigno (Lincoln football), Robert Ray (Lowell boys basketball, athletic director)
Ferrigno recently stepped down as head coach after a remarkable 22-year run which included 158 wins, 10 SFS titles and three state crowns. The Riordan graduate also had coaching stints at Riordan, Mission, SHC and CCSF. A true San Francisco treat.
Ray also is retiring after this season after serving in the very busy role as AD. He was probably best known during his highly successful run as boys basketball coach, guiding the Cardinals to a 324-144 record while winning five AAA titles. He also coached the girls golf team to 10 section titles and assisted on the softball team, winning 10 AAA crowns in 11 seasons.
Steve Mariucci Trophy
Winners: Fred Velasquez (Balboa football), Paul Cortes (International basketball)
Velasquez, a 1989 Balboa graduate, came back to the school seven years ago and turned the Bucs into a Northern California small-school power. Overcoming an 0-4 start this season, Velasquez led the Buccaneers to a 9-5 record, along with AAA/SFS/Turkey Day Game, 7-A regional and state 7-A championships. He had Balboa humming at the end of the year, outsourcing those three title-game opponents by a combined score of 124-40.
Cortes also had his team overcome a slow start at 7-11 to win 18 of their last 19 games including the school’s first state championship game with a 71-52 D5 victory over Diamond Ranch of Pomona at the Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. Cortes won his fourth BCL West title with the Jags.
Angelo “Hank” Luisetti Scholar Athlete Trophy
Winners: Kate Kennedy (University girls basketball), Nes Emenek (Riordan boys basketball)
Kennedy won her third All-BCL West honors for her knock-down three-point shooting, while leading the Red Devils to back-to-back league titles. A top scholar, she’ll continue her education and playing career at Washington & Lee University in Virginia.
Emeneke, a native of Cameroon, led the Crusaders to WCAL, CCS Open and Northern California Open titles and a 29-2 record. A rim-protector supreme, the 6-10 center also was vastly improved on the offensive end, earning first team All-WCAL honors. He’s headed to UC Irvine on a basketball scholarship.
SFIAC Athlete of the Year
Winners: John Tofi Jr. (Riordan), Ellie McCuskey-Hay (St. Ignatius)
Tofi Jr. is not only a scholarship football player — he’s headed to Cal — as a first-team All-WCAL edge rusher and linebacker, but he was a key spark off the bench for the Crusaders basketball team.
McCuskey-Hay, a track and field phenom who finished second at state in the 100 meters as a freshman, is now a junior and she owns the state’s No. 5 best 100 time this season at 11.54 seconds, and No. 7 in the 200 (23.90). She also has the state’s No. 5 long jump at 19 feet, 7 inches.
Uncie Abe trophy
Winner: Tim Reardon Jr.
The President of Archbishop Riordan, Reardon garnered the award created by Marty Lurie, voice of the San Francisco Giants’ pre-game show, and given to a person of exceptional standing and a role model. Reardon is a former baseball player at St. Ignatius and the University of Notre Dame. He’s being recognized for his leadership role in scholastic athletics including unwavering support for high school baseball.
More winners
Soren Hummbel (St. Ignatius football) — The third-year starting QB led the Wildcats to WCAL and CCS Open championships by completing 67% of his passes.
Lucas Lau (University) — The BCL West MVP was a first-team All-Metro league performer and first-team All-NorCal by High School On SI after averaging 22.8 points and 6.2 assists per game for the Red Devils, who won 22 games and shared the BCL West title. He’s only a junior.
Cyaan Lutt (Lincoln boys basketball) — The AAA Co-Player of the Year led the Mustangs to their fourth straight SFS championship and all the way to the Northern California D4 semifinals.
Maomi Mendez, Zoe Ivatt (Lowell girls soccer) — Led the Cardinals to a NorCal D5 championship and an 18-2 season that included a 12-0 AAA title. The senior captains were first-team All-AAA.
Anika Mugin (Washington cheer/dance) — The Eagles’ captain and leader of the spirit program described by coach Dupree as “unwavering” in courage and spirit and as someone who approached each challenge with “a sense of purpose and determination, always striving to push the boundaries of her abilities.”
Jojo Smith (Balboa football) — Led the Bucs to state 7-A title with all-around prowess, rushing for 977 yards and scoring 20 offensive touchdowns to go with 43 catches and 749 yards, while adding 54 tackles and two pick-6s on defense. He’s only a sophomore.
St. Ignatius football — Tabbed the “Cardiac Cats” for winning six of their seven WCAL games by seven points or fewer. Truly a resilient, together group.
Patriciei Walsh (Lowell girls basketball) — The AAA Player of the Year averaged 18.5 points per game leading the Cardinals to a league title.
Tickets are almost sold out. Information: call 415-781-0166 or visit sfiacfoundation.org.