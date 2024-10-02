Santa Margarita vs. Mater Dei football: How to watch live stream (10/4/2024)
The nation's top high school football team will get its first taste of league action on Friday when Mater Dei hits the road to battle Santa Margarita in their CIF Southern Section Trinity League opener.
The Monarchs have been the No. 1 ranked team in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings all season, but Santa Margarita will have the advantage of playing in front of its home crowd for this matchup.
You can watch Santa Margarita vs. Mater Dei live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Santa Margarita vs. Mater Dei football live stream
What: The No. 1 team in the country kicks off Trinity League play on the road at Santa Margarita
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time | Friday, October 4
Where: Trabuco Hills High School | Mission Viejo, California
How to watch: Watch Santa Margarita vs. Mater Dei live on the NFHS Network
Mater Dei Monarchs (4-0)
With big names like cornerbacks Chuck McDonald (Alabama commit) and Daryus Dixson (Penn State commit), running back Jordan Davison (Oregon commit), and wideout Chris Henry (Ohio State commit), the Monarchs are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.
That is a big reason they have won all of their games by a double-digit scoring margin, including three against current or former Top 25 teams.
They will be looking to continue that trend on Friday when they face a Santa Margarita squad they have outscored by 150 points over the two teams' last four meetings.
Santa Margarita Eagles (3-2)
The Eagles have a lot of talent on their squad as well, such as defensive lineman JJ Janne (Georgia commit), Elihjah Vaikona (USC commit), and QB John Gazzaniga (uncommitted), but it will be tough for them to hang with the No. 1 team in the country.
Santa Margarita is definitely capable of surprising some teams though, as the Eagles did when they defeated then No. 12 Corona Centennial 35-15 at the end of August.
