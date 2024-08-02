SBLive/SI All-State California high school football teams for 2023 season
What a 2023 high school football season in California. Isn't it always?
As usual, a pair of Southern Section juggernauts — Mater Dei and St. John Bosco — fought it out for not only the state Open Division title, but also a possible national championship.
Fifteen state champions were eventually crowned for the first time all meeting up at three Southern California sites — Saddleback College (Mission Viejo), El Camino College (Torrance) and Pasadena City College.
It culminated a season that lasted four months and for most teams between 14-16 games.
For all the efforts of the players, coaches and administrations we present an exhaustive All-California team by the dozens.
The yearly awards go to a special eight, including 76-year-old Acalanes coach of the year Floyd Burnsed, followed by the follow top 12 at respective positions — quarterbacks, running backs, wide receiver, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs and all-purpose.
We've also added five tight ends and specialists for good measure, bringing the grand total count to 114 honorees. Dozens more were considered.
We've arrived at the 114 started from the inside — our own local reporters and writers — and working outward to coaches, correspondents and of course local media groups.
Enjoy the team and let us know what you think or left off any deserving athletes
YEARLY AWARDS
Player of the Year: Bryson Donelson, Central Valley Christian, Sr. (Fresno State)
The 6-foot, 205 pound running led the state with 3,297 rushing yards and 58 total touchdowns, adding 645 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, along with serving as the team's punter. The Fresno State signee led CVC (15-1) to a state 2-A championship with a 45-42 win over Los Gatos when Donnelson rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns and added six catches for 91 yards and another score. The week before, he piled up 358 rushing yards on 26 carries and three TDs in a 55-38 regional win over Simi Valley.
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Ryder Lyons, Folsom; Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park
A pair of sophomore quarterbacks climbed the 2026 recruiting charts with monstrous seasons, leading their teams to banner seasons. The physical and fast 6-3, 220-pound Lyons led his Bulldogs all the way to the CIF 1-A championship, throwing a game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds in the title game. He finished with 3,578 passing yards and 38 touchdowns and also rushed for 929 yards and 23 scores. Smigiel threw for 4,222 yards and 52 touchdowns in 14 games, while completing 282 of 479 attempts. The 6-4, 210-pounder was the Southern Section's Offensive Player of the Year. Lyons is ranked the No. 2 QB recruit in the nation and Smigiel is No. 5.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, St. John Bosco, Sr.; Marco Jones, San Ramon Valley, Jr.
Absolutely dominating linebackers from the Southern and North Coast Section, respectively. Viliamu-Asa, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior, led the nation's No. 6 team with 114 tackles and 13 for loss in 13 games. The Notre Dame-bound star was the key cog in Bosco's 28-0 regular-season victory over eventual national champion Mater Dei. He's ranked the No. 4 top linebacking recruit in the national by 247Sports. Jones, a 6-5, 240-pound junior, had a remarkable 166 tackles with three forced fumbles and two pick-6s for the 9-3 Wolves. A top baseball prospect, Jones is ranked the nation's No. 14 edge rusher. He has 315 tackles in two seasons.
Breakout Player of the Year: Caleb Sanchez, St. John Bosco, Sr.
Loyal, relentless and highly productive, Sanchez waited his turn to lead one of the nation's top programs. He responded by passing for 3,341 yards and 35 touchdowns in 13 games. He completed 256 of 362 passes (70%).
Freshman of the Year: Richie Wesley, Sierra Canyon
The 6-5, 230-pound defensive end made quite a splash with a combined six sacks in his first two games, against JSerra Catholic and Oaks Christian and finished with 9.5 for the season. He's considered further along at this point of his career than another Southern Section defensive end great Kayvon Thibodeaux, now starring for the NFL's New York Giants. Wesley already has 14 college offers, including Georgia, Miami and Tennessee.
Coach of the Year: Floyd Burnsed, Acalanes
The 76-year-old kept the Dons on track even after an 0-3 start and a disheartening 25-24 loss to Campolindo to end the regular season, which cost them an outright league title. The Dons responded with five straight postseason wins, capped off with a 35-23 triumph over Birmingham in the state 3-AA title game. “With every setback I just reminded the boys nothing has changed,” Burnsed said. “Everything was right in front of them. And they took it and ran with it all the way.”
ALL-CALIFORNIA TEAM
(Position - Name, school, year (college, if applicable))
OFFENSE
DOZEN QUARTERBACKS (alphabetical)
QB - Sully Bailey, Acalanes, Sr
- 3,646 passing yards, 49 TDs, 4 TDs in state-title win
QB - Luke Baker, San Ramon Valley, Sr.
- 3,913 total yards, 41 total TDs
QB - Elijah Brown, , Sr. (Stanford)
- 2,950 passing yards, 39 touchdowns for CIF State Open champs
QB - Jordan Crisp, , So.
- State-best 4,288 yards (13 games), 293 of 408 (72%), 48 TDs
QB - Darius Curry, Sr. (Colorado State)
- 3,197 yards, 41 TDs, 11 INTs, 63%; 2 rushing TDs
QB Dermaricus Davis, , Sr. (Washington)
- 191 of 275 (69 percent), 2,618 yards, 25 TDs; 223 rushing yards, 7 TDs
QB - Madden Iamaleava, , Jr.
- 3,626 yards, 43 TDs, 4 INTs, 63%; 3 rushing TDs
QB Dom Ingrassia, , Sr.
- MCAL POY 3,115 total yards, 47 touchdowns
QB Tyus Miller, , Jr. (Davis)
- 3,503 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, 612 rushing yards, 5 more TDs
QB - Deagen Rose, , So
- 2,894 passing yards, 24 TDs, 14 rushing TDS
QB - Julian Sayin, , Sr. (Alabama)
- 2,369 yards, 24 TDs, 1 INT, 76%, 4 rushing TDs
QB – Akili Smith Jr., , Jr. (Oregon)
- 2,431 yards, 25 TDs, 5 INT, 64%, 3 rushing TDs
DOZEN RUNNING BACKS (alphabetical)
RB - Kevin Allen, Helix, Sr. (Eastern Washington)
- SDS Offensive POY 1,295 rushing yards, 22 TDs
RB - Sir Autry, Hoover, Jr.
- 2,507 total yards, 32 TDs, 12 yards per carry
RB - Hunter Babb, Caruthers, Sr.
- 303 carries, 3,245 yards, 45 TDS
RB - Dion Coleman, Chico, Sr.
- 191 carries, 2,188 yards, 11.5 YPC, 28 touchdowns, Northern Section POY
RB — (Oregon State)
- 2,257 rushing yards, 268 attempts, 42 touchdowns in 12 games
RB - Zachary Homan, Cardinal Newman, Sr. (San Jose State)
- 2,428 rushing yards, 36 TDs
RB - Cameron Jones, St. John Bosco, Sr. (UCLA)
- 1,046 yards rushing, 18 touchdowns, 151 total yards, 2 TDs in win over Mater Dei
RB - Wayshawn Parker, Grant, Sr. (Washington State)
- 13 games, 2,055 rushing yards, 12.5 YPC, 25 touchdowns, 20 catches, 255 yards
RB - Cincere Rhaney, Serra-Gardena, Sr. (San Diego State)
- Mission League Offensive MVP 1,183 rushing yards, 23 TDs
RB - Dylan Riley, Rancho Verde, Sr. (Boise State)
- 2,059 yards, 29 TDs, 187 ypg
RB - Aiden Rubin, San Clemente, Sr.
- 1,790 yards, 20 TDs, 162 ypg
RB - Herschel Turner, Mt. Diablo, Sr. (Utah State)
- Bay Area record 3,027 rushing yards, 17.1 ypc, 42 touchdowns
DOZEN WIDE RECEIVERS (alphabetical)
WR – Jeremiah Castillo, Mount Miguel, Sr.
- 66 receptions, 1,249 yards, 22 TDs
WR - Chase Farrell, Oaks Christian, Sr. (Stanford)
- 53 receptions, 1,153 yards, 15 TDs
WR - Braylon Hall, Central-Fresno, Sr. (Western Colorado)
- Tri-River Conference POY 83 receptions, 1,372 yards, 17 TDs
WR/DB - Chris Lawson, Archbishop Riordan, Jr.
- OFF: 68 receptions, 969 yards, 15 touchdowns
- DEF: 26 tackles, 3 interceptions, 3 FR
WR - Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita, So.
- 81 receptions, 1,282 yards, 11 TDs
WR – Ty Olsen, Del Norte, Jr.
- 74 receptions, 1,262 yards, 15 TDs
WR/DB/K - Trevor Rogers, Acalanes, Sr. (Cal)
- OFF: 74 receptions, 1,231 yards, 16 TDs, 2 FGs, 8 XP
- DEF: 26 tackles, 4 interceptions
WR - Jordan Ross, Warren, Sr. (Colorado State)
- 72 receptions, 1,633 yards, 27 TDs
WR - Owen Scott, San Ramon Valley, Jr.
- 84 receptions, 1,406 yards, 10 TDs
WR - Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo, So.
- 83 receptions, 1,576 yards, 22 TDs
WR - Zacharyus Williams, Gardena Serra, Sr. (Utah)
- 51 receptions, 943 yards, 13 TDs, 2 KR TDs
WR - Landon Wright, Clovis West, Sr. (Washington State)
- 66 catches, CS-best 1,406 yards, 15 TDs
DOZEN OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (alphabetical)
OL - Brandon Baker, Mater Dei, Sr. (Texas)
- CIF-SS D1 and CIF State Open champion
OL - Davit Boyajyan, Clovis North, Sr. (Washington)
- CS LOY didn't allow sack all season for D1 champs
OL DeAndre Carter, Mater Dei, Sr. (Auburn)
- Four-year starter for state Open Division champions
OL – David Clifford, Poway, Sr. (BYU)
- Three-year starter was Poway's top player this season
OL - Wade Helton, Corona Centennial, Sr. (Iowa State)
- Helped Cornell Hatcher run for 2,200 yards and 42 TDs
OL John Mills, St. Ignatius, Jr
- 6-6, 325-pound tackle, WCAL OL of the Year
OL - Phillip Ocon, St. Francis, Sr. (Colorado State)
- Named the Angelus League MVP - don't see that often
OL Mark Schroller, Mission Viejo, Sr. (UCLA)
- 6-6, 295-pound tackle paved way for state D1-AA champions
OL Champ Taulealea, Valley Christian, Jr.
- 4-star recruit, Junior POY in WCAL
OL – Alejandro Tejeda, Granite Hills, Sr.
- Keyed a huge group up front for a balanced, explosive offense
OL - Shaun Torgeson, St. Bonaventure, Sr. (Portland State)
- Anchored a Seraphs team that won the CIF-SS D3 title
OL - Samuel Utu, Orange Lutheran, So.
- Aided O-Lu to D1 playoff berth
FIVE TIGHT ENDS (alphabetical)
TE - Decker Degraaf, Glendora, Sr. (Washington)
- 57 receptions, 993 yards, 11 touchdowns
TE - Kaleb Edwards, Oak Ridge, Jr.
- 44 receptions, 828 yards, seven touchdowns
TE - Cole Harrison, Serra-San Mateo, Sr. (Tennessee)
- 20.5 ypc, 5 TDs for NorCal Open champs
TE Lachlan Hindley, Tamalpais, Sr.
- 57 receptions, 1,002 yards, 7 TDs (4 in 63-30 win over Archie Williams)
TE - Alek Marshall, Menlo-Atherton, Sr. (Cal Poly)
- 61 receptions, 809 yards, 10 TDs
DEFENSE
DOZEN DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (alphabetical)
DL - Chris Biller, De La Salle, Sr.
- 1st-team All-EBAL, 22.5 tackles for loss
DL – Ratumana Bulabalavu, Army-Navy, Sr. (Washington)
- 99 tackles, 20 TFL, 19 sacks, 2 FF, INT
DL – Jon Class, Mission Hills, Sr. (Weber State)
- 82 tackles, 43 TFL, 24 sacks, 2 FF
DL - Mario Crocitto, Marin Catholic, Sr.
- MCAL DL POY, 24.5 sacks
DL - Carnell Ferguson, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
- 60 tackles, 20.5 TFL, 13 sacks, 2 FR
DL - JT Houston, Warren, Sr. (Cal Poly SLO)
- 69 tackles, 20 sacks, FF, 2 blocked punts
DL Jericho Johnson, Armijo, Sr. (Oregon)
- 52 tackles, nine sacks, All-American Bowl participant
DL - Chinedu Onyeagoro, King/Drew, Jr.
- 95 tackles, 30 TFL, 21 sacks, 2 int, 2 FR, 2 CF
DL - Jeremiah Tuiileila, Grant, Jr.
- 130 tackles, 23 sacks, 40 TFL
DL Jewelous Walls, Pittsburg, Jr.
- BVAL DL POY 86 tackles, 9 sacks
DL - Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo, Jr.
- 139 tackles, 39.5 TFL, 18.5 sacks, 2 FF,
DL - Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, Jr.
- 41 tackles, 21 TFL, 14 sacks, 7 PD, 3 FR, 3 FF, TD
DOZEN LINEBACKERS (alphabetical)
LB - Drew Cunningham, De La Salle, Sr. (Stanford)
- EBAL Co-Defensive POY with Jones
LB - Frank Cusano, Granite Bay, Sr. (Washington State)
- 92 tackles (10 games), 5 sacks, 255 career tackles (35 games)
LB - Madden Faraimo, JSerra, Jr.
- 101 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, FR, FF
LB - Kado Felder, Washington-Fresno, Sr. (Campbell)
- TCAL DPOY led CS 160 tackles, 28 TFL
LB - Hoi Hansen, Edison-Huntington Beach, Sr.
- 166 tackles, 44 solo tackles, 3 sacks
LB - Tytus Khjavi, Clovis West, Sr. (Fresno State)
- CS DPOY 108 tackles, 31 TFL, 16.5 sacks, 4 FF
LB - Jordan Lockhart, St. John Bosco, Sr. (Texas A&M)
- 77 tackles, 5 sacks
LB - Owen Long, La Serna, Sr.
- 139 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INTs, 15 PD, 1 FF
LB - Jabari Mann, Serra-San Mateo, Sr. (San Jose State)
- WCAL POY called one of Serra's "all-time greats," by coach Patrick Walsh
LB - Noah Mikhail, Bonita, Jr.
- 166 tackles, 15 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 3 PD,
LB - Jerome Roberts, Lincoln-San Diego, Sr. (Sacramento State)
- SDS Defensive Player of the Year, 171 tackles, 33 TFL, 2 FF
LB - Dylan Williams, Long Beach Poly, Sr. (Oregon)
- 83 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 FF, INT
DOZEN DEFENSIVE BACKS (alphabetical)
DB - Joseph Bey, Serra, Sr. (San Jose State)
- WCAL DB POY for defense that allowed 83 points in reg. season
DB - Zabien Brown, Mater Dei, Sr. (Alabama)
- 22 tackles, 3 INTs, 5 PD, 2 FR
DB – Isaiah Buxton, Mater Dei Catholic, Sr. (San Diego State)
- 36 tackles, 3 INTs
DB - Jeilani Davis, Mater Dei, Sr. (Utah)
- 43 tackles, 5 INTs, 5 PD, 1 FF, TD
DB – Carson Diehl, La Jolla, Soph.
- 46 tackles, 8 INTs, 3 FF
DB - Scott Garwood, Los Gatos, Sr.
PAL DB co-POY, 140 tackles, 4 interceptions
DB - Jadyn Hudson, Pittsburg, Jr.
- 53 tackles, 6 interceptions, 4-star recruit
DB - Kamani Jackson, El Cerrito, Sr. (Washington State)
- 3 interceptions, 62 tackles for 12-2 Gauchos, 3 TD returns
DB - Royce Mendoza, Riverside Ramona, Sr.
- 62 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 10 INTs, 20 PD, 3 FF, 4 TDs
DB/WR Kingston Lopa, Grant Union, Sr. (Oregon)
- OFF: 39 catches, 711 yards, 16 touchdowns
- DEF: 67 tackles, 4 interceptions
RB/DB Jamelle Newman, Lincoln-SF, Sr.
- OFF: 239 carries, 2,058 rushing yards, 26 TDs for SFS champions
- DEF: 36 tackles, 7 interceptions
DB - Marcelles Williams, St. John Bosco, Sr. (USC)
- 65 tackles, 2 INTs, 8 PD, FG blk
DOZEN ALL-PURPOSE (alphabetical)
WR/DB/RB - Jack Davis, St. Vincent, Sr.
- OFF: 65 carries, 445 yards, 14 TDs; 73 catches, 1,207 yards, 15 TDs
- DEF: 68 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 interceptions
RB/LB - Sire Gaines, Orange Vista, Sr. (Boise State)
- OFF: 1,685 yards rushing, 27 TDs, 129ypg; 16 receptions, 351 yards, 3 TDs
- DEF: 30 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, INT, 2 FR
WR/DB – Isaiah Hasten, St. Augustine, Sr.
- OFF: 67 receptions, 1,261 yards, 13 TDs
- DEF: 68 tackles, 7 interceptions
WR/DB - Matt Long, Vista del Lago, Sr. (Air Force)
- OFF: 55 receptions, 971 yards, 16 TDs, 3 rushing TDs
- DEF: 5 interceptions, 36 tackles
QB/LB – Jaden Mangini, La Jolla Country Day, Sr. (Navy)
- OFF: 2,373 passing yards, 32 TDs, 6 INTs, 1,119 rushing yards, 22 TDs
- 42 tackles, 2 sacks, INT
RB/LB - McKay Madsen, Clovis North, Jr.
- OFF: 995 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns
- DEF: 69 tackles, 3 interceptions
WR/DB - Tommy Nix, Clovis East, Sr.
- OFF: 67 receptions, 1,313 yards, 17 touchdowns, 2 rushing TDs
- DEF: 72 tackles, 5 interceptions,
WR/DB - Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, Jr.
- OFF: 1,947 yards receiving, 122 receptions, 21 TDs
- DEF: 12 INTs, 2 INT TDs
WR/DB Jaylen Thomas, Los Gatos, Sr. (San Jose State)
- OFF: 64 receptions, 1,180 yards, 14 TDs; 142 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 217 passing yds
- DEF: 93 tackles, 5 interceptions, 9 PD
WR/DB - Peyton Waters, Birmingham, Sr. (Washington)
- OFF: 79 receptions, 1,248 yards, 17 touchdowns, 3 rushing TDs
- DEF: 64 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 PD, 2 FR
QB/LB Trent Wentworth, Central Catholic, Sr.
- OFF: 2,069 passing yards, 25 TDs; 386 rushing yards, 10 TDs
- DEF: 46 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 FR
RB/DB/KR - Charles Williams, Marin Catholic, Sr. (Wyoming)
- OFF: 1,361 rushing yds, 19 receptions, 418 yards
- DEF: 11 interceptions, 3 picks 6s; 30 TDs overall
FIVE SPECIALISTS (alphabetical)
K - Trey Coleman, Del Norte, Sr. (Utah)
- State-best 17 field goals, long of 54 for for SDS D2 champs
K - Luis Rodriguez, Verdugo Hills, Sr.,
- 15x20 FG/FGA, long 49 yards, 20x21 XP, 51x56 TB/KOs; 39.2 punt average
K - Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade, Sr.
- Scored 60 points this season, including a 53-yarder
P - Michael Salgado-Medina, Mission Viejo, Sr. (Arizona)
- 48 punts, 1,887 yards, 39.3 avg, 20 inside the 20, 61 long
P/K — Talen Samosky, Poly-Riverside, Sr.
- 12 FG (38 long), 36x36 XP, 33 P (44.2 avg), 55 KO (29 TB)