Servite vs. Mater Dei football: How to watch live stream (10/11/2024)

Watch live as Jordon Davison and top-ranked Mater Dei take on unbeaten Servite in a Southern Section battle

Sam Brown

Jordon Davison and Mater Dei travel to face Servite on Friday.
The top-ranked Mater Dei Monarchs will travel to Anaheim on Friday to take on Servite in a battle of unbeaten California high school football teams.

The Friars are currently tied for first with St. John Bosco as the only 6-0 teams in the Southern Section's Trinity League, but on Friday they will have to defend that position against the No. 1 team in the Top 25 national rankings.

How to watch Servite vs. Mater Dei football live stream

What: National No. 1 Mater Dei hits the road to face undefeated Servite

When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 11

Where: Mt. San Antonio College | Anaheim, California

How to watch the live stream online: You can watch Mater Dei vs. Servite live on the NFHS Network

Mater Dei Monarchs (5-0)

The Monarchs kicked off Trinity League play with a 40-18 win on the road against Santa Margarita.

University of Oregon commit Jordon Davison rushed for three touchdowns and backup quarterback Dailon Clanton threw for two touchdown passes.

Servite Friars (6-0)

The Friars rose to No. 5 in this week's Top 25 Southern Section rankings after stunning everyone with an upset win against JSerra last week, propelled by an outstanding performance from Servite's defense and running back Quaid Carr.

