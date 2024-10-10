Servite vs. Mater Dei football: How to watch live stream (10/11/2024)
The top-ranked Mater Dei Monarchs will travel to Anaheim on Friday to take on Servite in a battle of unbeaten California high school football teams.
The Friars are currently tied for first with St. John Bosco as the only 6-0 teams in the Southern Section's Trinity League, but on Friday they will have to defend that position against the No. 1 team in the Top 25 national rankings.
You can watch Mater Dei vs. Servite live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Servite vs. Mater Dei football live stream
What: National No. 1 Mater Dei hits the road to face undefeated Servite
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 11
Where: Mt. San Antonio College | Anaheim, California
Make your pick: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE
Mater Dei Monarchs (5-0)
The Monarchs kicked off Trinity League play with a 40-18 win on the road against Santa Margarita.
University of Oregon commit Jordon Davison rushed for three touchdowns and backup quarterback Dailon Clanton threw for two touchdown passes.
Servite Friars (6-0)
The Friars rose to No. 5 in this week's Top 25 Southern Section rankings after stunning everyone with an upset win against JSerra last week, propelled by an outstanding performance from Servite's defense and running back Quaid Carr.
