Sierra Canyon's Stefanie Wigfall shares her volleyball coaching journey on CIF Southern Section Sitdown
Sierra Canyon girls volleyball coach Stefanie Wigfall runs one of the best programs in California and has the Trailblazers sitting atop the most recent rankings as the postseason approaches.
But her coaching background isn't threaded with high-major college experience or prestigious clinics, it's threaded with an ingredient, maybe, more important: humility and hard work.
Wigfall grew up in the Palmdale, Lancaster, Antelope Valley-area - known as the high desert - where she prepped at Quartz Hill High, playing multiple sports.
She eventually attended UCLA as a student where she saw an ad in the student newspaper to coach high school volleyball.
"I was a freshman at UCLA. When I got there, I was missing (volleyball) so much," Wigfall said. "I saw an ad in the Bruin that they needed a freshman coach across the street on Sunset at Marymount."
Wigfall continued: "I walked across the street, and they hired me on the spot. ... I just remember thinking, 'I've never seen volleyball at this level. I've never seen girls this talented ... a program so structured and intense."
Wigfall got a master class in coaching volleyball at an early age. It launched her into being one of the best high school volleyball coaches in the country.
Sierra Canyon is currently 27-3 overall and 7-0 in Mission League play as of October 10, 2024.
