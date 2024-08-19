Sir Autry, Hoover running back, commits to San Jose State
Class of 2024 running back Sir Autry announced his commitment to San Jose State on Saturday night. The Hoover High School standout picked up a dozen scholarship offers during his recruitment from schools coast to coast.
Autry saw action in three varsity games as a freshman before breaking out with a dominant sophomore season. He finished that year with 1,495 yards and 13 total touchdowns, averaging nine yards per carry.
As a junior, Autry led the San Diego Section in rushing by more than 500 yards. Over the course of 12 games, he finished with 2,224 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, surpassing 100 yards on the ground in 10 of 12 games.
Autry has rushed for 200 yards or more in a game eight times over the past two seasons and has made his presence known in the passing game with 34 catches and four touchdowns through the air in his varsity career.
He enters his senior season with 3,799 career rushing yards and has the opportunity to fly up the section record book this season, possibly joining an elite group of running backs from San Diego that have rushed for over 5,000 yards.
Autry has helped lead the resurgence at Hoover under head coach Will Gray. The Cardinals finished 7-5 in 2023, their first season with a winning record since 2014. In addition to Autry, quarterback Kristian Noriega and leading tacklers Xavier Logan and Noah Contreras all return in 2024, contiuning Hoover's upward trend.
Autry is the 14th prospect in San Diego's class of 2024 to make a college commitment and the second to choose San Jose State, joining San Marcos wide receiver Jase Nix.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca