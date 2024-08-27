Southern California high school football: Top stars, best performances in opening week of 2024 season (Aug. 22-24)
The opening week of the 2024 Southern California high school football season included several big performances across several sections.
Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual performances from the eighth week of games across Southern California.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school football fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com
AUGUST 24-26 TOP STARS
Ty Olsen, Lincoln: Olsen made his Lincoln debut on Saturday, catching 12 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Max Turner, Granite Hills: Turner opened the 2024 season with a career high 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a win at Mission Hills.
Kristian Noriega, Hoover: Noriega completed 18 of 24 passes, finishing with 405 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Southwest San Diego.
Kaedyn Hallman, Santana: Hallman rushed for 187 yards on 22 carries, scoring three touchdowns in Friday's 20-7 win over Canyon Hills.
Trevor Taumoepeau, Mt. Carmel: Taumoepeau had 236 passing yards and three passing touchdowns and also caught a 39-yard touchdowns in Thursday's win over Otay Ranch.
Kyle Bolas, Mt. Carmel: Bolas had nine tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble against Otay Ranch.
Sergio Garcia, Brawley: Garcia scores a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams in a 36-20 win over Palm Desert.
Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Hoze rushed for 182 yards and scored five touchdowns in a win over Rancho Cucamonga.
Leo Hannan, Servite: Hannan tossed five touchdowns in an opening week shutout of East (Utah).
Dominic Duran, Pacifica Oxnard: Duran completed 29 of 41 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns in Friday's win over West Ranch.
Savion Taylor, Pacifica Oxnard: Taylor was the main target of Duran on Friday night, catching 19 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Tonga tallied 241 total yards and five touchdowns on just nine touches in Thursday's win over Kaiser.
Victor Santino, Inglewood: Santino rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's win over Villa Park.
Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach: Kollock had 327 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in Friday's win over St. Margaret's.
Brady Dieffenbach, Agoura: Dieffenbach caught a touchdown, forced a fumble and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Friday's win over Oak Park.
Evan Gonzales, Village Christian: Gonzales caught seven passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns in a win over San Fernando.
Gianni Porfillo, Orange: Porfillo caught 12 passes against Huntington Beach, finishing with 158 yards and three touchdowns.
Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Edmunds passed for 192 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Orange.
Jagger Belson, North Hollywood: Belson rushed for 126 yards, scoring five touchdowns on 10 carries in a win over Hawkins.
Omar Muhammed, North Hollywood: Muhammed had 237 all-purpose yards against Hawkins, rushing for three touchdowns in addition to grabbing an interception.
Cameron Green, Cleveland: Green had 208 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a sack in Friday's win over Harvard-Westlake.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca