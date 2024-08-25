Top 25 California Southern Section high school football rankings (8/25/2024)
After just one week of high school football in California, there's significant movement in SBLive's CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings.
JSerra impressed with a 35-7 win over Sierra Canyon. Loyola dropped a close game to unranked Cathedral in overtime. Chapparal knocked off San Clemente in double overtime.
Here are the latest rankings as of August 25, 2024. (rankings released every Sunday)
TOP 25 CIF-SS RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Mater Dei (1-0)
Monarchs defense flexes in Week 0, tops Centennial 42-25, BYE, 1
2. St. John Bosco (1-0)
The Braves go to Florida and take down nationally-ranked Chaminade-Madonna 34-27, vs. Texas Eastwood, 3
3. Mission Viejo (1-0)
The Diablos shutdown Santa Margarita in 35-7 victory Saturday night, BYE, 4
4. JSerra (1-0)
QB Ryan Hopkins stellar in debut. He scored on runs of 83 and 12 yards while completing 11 for 19 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 win over Sierra Canyon, at Aquinas, 7
5. Orange Lutheran (1-0)
Sophomore Jae Nembhard steps up with 78 yards rushing on 24 carries and four catches for 28 yards in a gutty 21-13 win at Gardena Serra, at Rancho Cucamonga, 6
6. Corona Centennial (0-1)
No Husan Longstreet against Mater Dei, but junior running back Malachi Roby made an impressive debut, vs. Santa Margarita, 2
7. Murrieta Valley (1-0)
No Bear Bachmeier, no problem. The offensive line plowed the way for Dorian Hoze to score five TDs in a 35-19 win over Rancho Cucamonga, vs. Servite, 10
8. Sierra Canyon (1-1)
The Trailblazers get rolled in Orange County and shutout in the second half, vs. Oaks Christian, 5
9. Gardena Serra (0-1)
The Cavaliers are going to be good. Had Orange Lutheran on the ropes. CJ McBean is an All-CIF player at WR and DB, vs. Warren, 9
10. Santa Margarita (0-1)
The Eagles get an early wake up call in 35-7 loss at Mission Viejo, at Centennial, 8
11. Los Alamitos (1-0)
The Griffins roll over Anaheim Western 71-0, vs. Narbonne, 11
12. Chaparral (1-0)
Pumas provide one of the biggest stunners of Week 0 (rankings-wise), edging San Clemente 17-16 in OT, at Apple Valley, 24
13. Oaks Christian (1-0)
Lions take down Chaminade 24-17, but did not score in the second half, at Sierra Canyon, 16
14. Palos Verdes (1-0)
Palos Verdes beat Iolani in Hawaii 27-21, at Carlsbad, 18
15. Servite (1-0)
Seraphs steamroll East High of Utah 45-0. Leo Hannan threw five TDs, at Murrieta Valley, 19
16. Oak Hills (1-0)
QB Jacob Webster accounted for 310 yards, running for 163 and two TDs in a 23-8 win over Aquinas, at Palmdale Highland, 20
17. Upland (1-0)
Upland topped La Habra 26-23, at Norco, 21
18. Long Beach Poly (0-1)
Poly went up north to take on Folsom and learned how good QB Ryder Lyons is, losing 63-20, vs. San Diego Lincoln, 20
19. Warren (0-1)
Bears fall to Hawaii Kamehameha 31-20, at Gardena Serra, 17
20. Oxnard Pacifica (1-0)
Savion Taylor tallied a mind-boggling 19 receptions for 326 yards
21. Newbury Park (1-0)
Brady Smigiel leading the way at QB; vs. Millikan (Aug. 23) [TEAM PREVIEW]
22. Cathedral (1-0)
The Phantoms stun Loyola in double overtime, at Utah Snow Canyon, Unranked
23. San Clemente (0-1)
Defense will anchor the Tritons; at Chaparral (Aug. 23) [TEAM PREVIEW]
24. Loyola (0-1)
The Cubs are back in the Mission League. Coach Drew Casani is up for the challenge; at Cathedral (Aug. 23) [TEAM PREVIEW]
25. Rancho Cucamonga (0-1)
Ofa Fifita takes over for Brian Hildebrand as head coach, the program announced Aug. 11; vs. Murrieta Valley (Aug. 23) [TEAM PREVIEW]
OUT: Edison (23)
IN: Cathedral (UR)
