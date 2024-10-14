St. John Bosco football QB Matai Fuiava transfers midseason to Hawaii Kahuku
St. John Bosco junior quarterback Matai Fuiava has left the school located in Southern California and is headed west to Hawaii Kahuku, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.
"In one of the more interesting mid-season transfers you’ll see, former Bellflower (Calif.) St John Bosco starting QB Matai Fuiava has moved to Hawai and enrolled at Kahuku, immediately eligible and could play as soon as this weekend against Campbell, No. 1 ranked team on Islands," Biggins said on Twitter/X.
Fuiava came into the 2024 season as the starter for the Braves and immediately flashed his talents in St. John Bosco's 34-27 win over Chaminade-Madonna of Florida when he threw for 303 yards and three TDs. In his six games of action, he's tallied 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns.
St. John Bosco freshman QB Koa Malau'ulu has seen time with Fuiava under center this season. When Fuiava went down due to injury against Sierra Canyon earlier in the season, Malau'ulu stepped into the game and drove the Braves down the field for a go-ahead score in an eventual victory.
Malau'ulu hadn't passed more than 14 times in a game as the QB2 on the depth chart this season, but in his first start against Orange Lutheran (due to Fuiava dealing with injury), he tossed for 272 yards and four TDs on 24 of 32 passes. He also led the Braves to a narrow 13-0 victory over Santa Margarita last week.
Up next for Malau'ulu: a game against Servite at SoFi Stadium on Friday.
Fuiava has a 3-star rating on 247Sports.com and holds one offer to UNLV.
