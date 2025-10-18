St. John Bosco vs. Santa Margarita: Live score updates of top CIF Southern Section showdown — October 17, 2025
Get game updates from the top California high school football matchup between the Braves and the Eagles
The No. 1 St. John Bosco Braves (7-0) play the No. 4 Santa Margarita Eagles (5-2) on Friday in Rancho Santa Margarita.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT
St. John Bosco has won 15 straight against Santa Margarita, and the Eagles are coming off a victory over No. 6 Mater Dei.
Players to Watch
St. John Bosco
- Madden Williams, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Texas A&M
- Daniel Odom, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Oklahoma
- Joshua Holland, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to USC
- Jailen Hill, Jr., CB - 4-star uncommitted
- Isala Aisa Wily-Ava, Jr., S - 4-star uncommitted
- Brandon Nash, So., S 4-star uncommitted
Santa Margarita
- Simote Katoanga, Sr., DL — 4-star committed to USC
Trent Mosley, Sr., WR — 4-star committed to USC
Jayden Crowder, Sr., CB — 3-star committed to USC
Logan Hirou, Sr., DB — 3-star committed to UCLA
Manoah Faupusa, Sr., DL — 3-star committed to Arizona
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.
