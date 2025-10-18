High School

St. John Bosco vs. Santa Margarita: Live score updates of top CIF Southern Section showdown — October 17, 2025

Get game updates from the top California high school football matchup between the Braves and the Eagles

Jack Butler

St. John Bosco receiver Carson Clark had one of four touchdown catches for the Braves in a 56-17 win over Serra on 9/14/2024
St. John Bosco receiver Carson Clark had one of four touchdown catches for the Braves in a 56-17 win over Serra on 9/14/2024 / Photo: DennIs Lee

The No. 1 St. John Bosco Braves (7-0) play the No. 4 Santa Margarita Eagles (5-2) on Friday in Rancho Santa Margarita.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT

St. John Bosco has won 15 straight against Santa Margarita, and the Eagles are coming off a victory over No. 6 Mater Dei.

Players to Watch

St. John Bosco

  • Madden Williams, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Texas A&M
  • Daniel Odom, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Oklahoma
  • Joshua Holland, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to USC
  • Jailen Hill, Jr., CB - 4-star uncommitted
  • Isala Aisa Wily-Ava, Jr., S - 4-star uncommitted
  • Brandon Nash, So., S 4-star uncommitted

Santa Margarita

  • Simote Katoanga, Sr., DL — 4-star committed to USC
    Trent Mosley, Sr., WR — 4-star committed to USC

    • Jayden Crowder, Sr., CB — 3-star committed to USC

    Logan Hirou, Sr., DB — 3-star committed to UCLA

    Manoah Faupusa, Sr., DL — 3-star committed to Arizona

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

