St. Mary's vs. De La Salle: Live score updates from top California high school football game
Few Northern California high school football teams have given national juggernaut De La Salle (Concord) problems like St. Mary's of Stockton.
In fact, few Northern California teams dare to schedule the Spartans, who once won a national record 151 straight games which inspired a book and Hollynwood Movie, entitled "When the Game Stands Tall."
The visiting Rams, led by WRs, UCLA-bound Kenneth Moore III (22 catches, 323 yards, four touchdowns) and Ivan Huerta (24, 402, 4), RB Diego Hernandez (393 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and QB Jaden Galvan (909 passing yards, 10 TDs), are 3-1 heading into the 7:10 p.m. contest in Concord.
St. Mary's not only has a rare win from a Northern California team over De La Salle (45-35) in 2022 and added three one-score losses since 2012.
De La Salle’s defense is strength but coach Justin Alumbaugh said: “St. Mary’s is very good. Their offense is a major problem.”
The Spartans are led by North Carolina speedster Jaden Jefferson, a running back and cornerbacker, junior running back Duece Jones-Drew, the son of former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew, and linebacker Landon Miller, considered one of the top sophomores in the state.
St. Mary's at De La Salle: Live score update - September 26, 2025
First Quarter Updates
Pregame: Two big injuries reported before the game by the great Pat O'Rourke and Damin Esper. Starting Rams QB Jaden Galvan is out and junior Ronan Carr will be the starter. De La Salle is missing Mya Telona, a Cal-bound 3-star DL.
De La Salle fumble: After St. Mary's gets one first down and punts it away, De La Salle QB Brayden Knight sprints for 30 yards, but then fumbles it away to Rams. Forced fumble by Landon McClendon and recovered by Micah Mandracken. SM takes over at its own 35.
TOUCHDOWN DE LA SALLE: Beautiful 69-yard connection, Brayden Knight to Dylan Scott. Spartans take 7-0 lead. 6:39 1Q.