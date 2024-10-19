Texas A&M commit Marco Jones huge hit, spectacular interception for San Ramon Valley
Hard to imagine down 35-0 at halftime, anyone would be talking about the losing team's best player.
But Marco Jones is a special player.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound linebacker for San Ramon Valley made a punishing textbook stick on De La Salle highly-touted sophomore runming back Duece Jones-Drew, then contributed a spectacular leaping interception in what looked to be a touchdown pass during Friday's game in Concord.
Jones punishing hit on Jones-Drew came late in the first quarter with De La Salle leading 28-0. Jones barely celebrated the big hit. To his credit, Jones Drew, 70 pounds lighter then Jones, got to his feet and shook off the big hit. Somehow.
It may have been the hit of the year.
On the interception, Toa Faavae seemed to have a receiver open on a slant route inside the 10-yard line. But Jones leapt quickly, tipped the ball to himself, then returned the interception 15 yards before appearing to be hit hard in the back.
He writhed in pain, but got up and stayed in the game. That was not only good news for the Wolves but for Texas A&M where Jones has already committed.
The four-star recruit is ranked the 13th best senior overall in California by 247Sports and No. 151 in the country.
He was featured before the game by SBLive as the top recruit in the game and though he was no doubt not celebrating at halftime, his present and future fans were left shaking their heads at the two defensive gems.