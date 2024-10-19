Texas A&M commit Marco Jones leads battle of 16 top prospects in San Ramon Valley-De La Salle high school tilt
The number is 33.
No it isn't Marco Jones' jersey number, which is 23. Nor is it the amount of college offers for San Ramon Valley High School's generational talent, which has reached 31.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound linebacker and future edge rusher is the very top recruit heading into the Wolves' showdown at De La Salle-Concord, one of the top games in California featuring the two unbeaten squads.
De La Salle (6-0), coming off a unique 31-9 win over the NFL Academy in London 10 days ago, is ranked sixth in the state by SBLive Sports, while San Ramon Valley (7-0), is No. 23.
The number De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh has been fixated on is 33.
"That's how many tackles (Jones) had against us last season," Alumbaugh said. "He had 22 and 11. He's just incredible."
Jones has been a tackling machine since he joined the varsity as a sophomore, when he led the North Coast Section with 149 to go along with three fumble recoveries, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and three pass deflections.
He bettered that as a junior with 166 tackles, 15 for loss, along with three interceptions - one returned for a touchdown against De La Salle — four pass deflections and three forced fumbles.
His speed, ferocious, distruptive nature on the field and overall athleticism — he's also a Division I baseball prospect and has 34 career receptions at tight end with 13 touchdowns — led to all those college offers that include from USC, Texas, Michigan and Alabama.
He's the No. 13 senior recruit in California and No. 151 nationally, according to 247Sports.
At the time of choosing Texas A&M on July 2, San Ramon Valley coach Aaron Becker said:
"Marco will add an extremely athletic box defender who can play the run, rush the passer and drop into coverage," he said. "He is a defensive weapon unlike any other I've ever coached and very, very few I've coached against."
San Ramon Valley's first-year starting quarterback Rhett Thompson said Jones' extraordinary play on the field is only surpassed by his sheer leadership qualities: "He's a remarkable player, person and leader … the perfect embodiment of what a leader should be.”
Alumbaugh said all those superlatives are obvious from just watching him a time or two each season. Last season, De La Salle pulled out a 33-27 game in overtime over the Wolves in Danville, before winning the NCS Open Division title, 17-7.
San Ramon Valley hasn't beaten De La Salle since before legendary coach Bob Ladouceur took over the program in 1979.
"You don't have to be a football savant to figure out (Jones) is the complete package," Alumbaugh said. "He's big, fast, instinctual, aggressive. There's nothing he doesn't do well.
"Check that, there's nothing he doesn't do very well."
Jones will be the brightest star on a field that features plenty of college prospects. The next 10 in order are:
1. DL Matt Johnson, De La Salle, Sr. (Oregon commit)
The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder is an absolute menace both as a pass rusher and interior disrupter. He's a third-year starter for the Spartans and also starts on the offensive line.
2. WR-DB Jaden Jefferson, De La Salle, Jr.
An absolute burner, the 5-10, 170-pounder finished fourth in the state 100-meter dash as a sophomore in 10.40 seconds. He's not just fast, but a complete baller and game-breaker.
3. TE DJ Asiasi, De La Salle, Sr. (Nevada), Sr.
The 6-3, 240-pounder comes from good stock. He's the younger brother of former NFL tight end and UCLA standout Devin Asiasi.
4. S Robert Santiago, De La Salle, Sr.
Another sprinter on the track team, the 6-2, 180-pounder is big and physical as well as fleet. He has 12 college offers, including Arizona, Miami and Oklahoma.
5. DL Nemyah Telona, De La Salle Jr.
The 6-2, 270-pounder also starts both ways for the Spartans and has an offer from Oregon.
6. WR Owen Scott, San Ramon Valley (Davis), Sr.
Called a "Big-game surfer" by Thompson for his propencity to improvise and make big plays, Scott has 121 career catches for 1,926 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 5-11, 180-pounder had 84 catches for 1,405 yards last season.
7. CB-WR Jayden Nicholas, De La Salle, Jr.
Long and fleet, the 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was part of the Spartans 4x100 relay team that broke 41.00 seconds last year. He doesn't shy from contact and is also a superb returner.
8. QB Toa Faavae, De La Salle, Sr. (Idaho)
The anchor on the relay team, Faavae is a third-year starter who makes big plays when the Spartans need them most. Confident, calm and clutch.
9. RB Dominic Kelley, De La Salle, Sr.
A tough, rugged, instinctive 5-11, 195-pound runner, Kelley is one of three De La Salle offensive backfield mates who are third-year starters. He has offers from Nevada and San Jose State.
10. RB Rhett Thompson, San Ramon Valley, Sr.
As a first-year starter, he's behind in the recruiting game, but someone is going to find a gem. The 6-5, 220-pounder is a classic pocket quarterback with a big time arm, with big leadership skills. He's thrown for 1,434 yards and 21 touchdowns against two interceptions after backing up All-State QB Luke Baker the last two years. His patience has paid off.
11. DE Kaleb Pleis, San Ramon Valley, Sr.
The 6-5, 220-pounder has 10.5 sacks in the first seven games, which has helped draw four offers: Air Force, Army, San Diego State and UNLV.
12. RB Derrick Blanche Jr., De La Salle, Sr. (Portland State)
All the 5-8, 170-pound back does is gain yards and score touchdowns. He leads the Spartans with 656 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Despite his lack of size, he's not afraid to run inside and lower the shoulder. Tough, tenacious runner.
13. S Trisshon Wright, De La Salle, Jr.
Another secondary standout for the Spartans is another sprinter. The 6-foot, 170-pounder hits hard from his saftey spot.
14. Ant Dean, De La Salle, Sr.
Another versatile player for the Spartans, who starts at both wide receiver and in the secondary. The 5-11, 170-pounder stole the ball from Grant's quarterback in the first game of the season and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. He's that kind of playmaker. Another sprinter on the DLS track team.
15. CB Dietrick Burks, San Ramon Valley, Fr.
Yes. A freshman. Believed to be the first ninth-grader to start at cornerback in SRV history, Burks may end up being the top player on this list.