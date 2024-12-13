Texas A&M signee Marco Jones wins prestigious award for second year in a row
When San Ramon Valley High School football coach Aaron Becker called Marco Jones perhaps the greatest player in program history, few flinched.
Even in and around the Danville community.
So when Jones was the first ever to repeat as the Peter Villa Award winner in the 28-year history of the award, again, few were surprised.
In fact the honor was richly deserved.
The menacing — at least on the field — 6-foot-5, 245-pound linebacker and tight end was honored with the award Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building with former Monte Vista football and Cal standout Bryce McGovern serving as the guest speaker.
McGovern won the award himself in 2010.
Jones beat out a slew of worthy candidates, including California junior running back Jhadis Luckey, who led the North Coast Section with 2,053 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.
Two other runner-ups were Jones' teammate Rhett Thompson, a quarterback in his first season as a starter threw for 2,874 yards and 37 touchdowns, which each ranked second in the section, and Monte Vista running back Julian McMahan (1,436 rushing yards, 20 TDs), a Washington signee.
Although all worthy, Jones was the obvious pick after recording 125 tackles, 32 for loss including 10 sacks. That gave him a remarkable 440 tackles for his career, 56 of which were for loss.
Beyond that, Jones was the team's unquestioned leader, while leading the Wolves to an 11-2 record in 2024 and 33-8 record over three years.
"His career has been the cornerstone of perhaps the greatest three-year run in school history," said Becker, who has been the head coach since 2013 and in the program for 10 years before that. "Marco is without a doubt the best player I have ever coached and he has evelvated our entire program to its highest level."
Other nominees for the award Nick Fox and Aaron McCord (California High), Jerry Long, Lucas Jung and Banzon (Dougherty Valley), Fresno State-bound quarterback Brayden Turner and Panagioti Elefherladis (Monte Vista) and Davis-bound wide receiver Owen Scott (San Ramon Valley).
The award, founded in 1997 by the Danville Rotary Club in honor of longtime San Ramon Valley Thunderbirds' youth coach Peter Villa.
Three of the previous 27 winners when on to play in the NFL including current Saints' quarterback Jake Haener.